News in Pictures – 2 June 2021

© PA Handout photo dated 02/06/2021 provided by JSHPIX of Glasgow youngster Hugo getting their first look at Euro 2020 trophy as the Henri Delaunay Cup made a special visit to Glasgows Walking Football programme today as part of the UEFA EURO 2020 Trophy Tour. Issue date: Wednesday June 2, 2021. PA Photo. The iconic trophy is visiting a small number of community events in the city as excitement builds ahead of Scotlands first match against the Czech Republic at Hampden Park. Photo credit should read: Jeff Holmes/PA Wire. NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder. Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. The Princess of Wales' wedding dress is prepared for display at Royal Style in the Making, a new exhibition at Kensington Palace in London, which opens to the public on June 3. Yui Mok/PA Wire Hannah Vitos observes The Blenheim Art Foundation interactive sculpture by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei which will go on long-term view in the grounds of Blenheim Palace in Woodstock, Oxfordshire. Jacob King/PA Wire Prof Yvan Petillot with a four-legged robot "dog" which is helping scientists in Scotland research how the machines can help people working in hazardous environments such as oil platforms and refineries, on Blackford Hill, Edinburgh. Scotland's first "Spot" robot is set to help save lives and cut carbon dioxide emissions by supporting hazardous environment research at the National Robotarium, based at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh. Heriot-Watt University/PA Wire The golden laburnum arch at the National Trust's Bodnant Garden, near Tal-y-Cafn, Conwy, which has reopened to visitors following the easing of lockdown restrictions. Peter Byrne/PA Wire Cellist Su-a Lee and Jenna Reid on the fiddle perform at the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh, home of the 2021 Aberdeen Standard Investment Opening Event. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire Emperor penguins on the Dawson-Lambton Glacier, Antarctica. Fritz Polking/WWF/PA Wire A little girl holds a heart shaped balloon received from volunteers during an eyesight examination event, in Nucsoara, Romania. AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda Cuprinol Shed of the Year workshop/studio category by Ally Scott of her entry The Peculiar Pear, in Southampton, Hampshire. Tom Wren/PA Wire