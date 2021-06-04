News / UK & World News in Pictures – 4 June 2021 By Louise Gowans June 4 2021, 4.00pm © PA Balloonists take flight during the opening of the Midlands Air Festival in Alcester, Warwickshire. Picture date: Friday June 4, 2021. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Jacob King/PA Wire Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. Eva Teadora and son Gabriel, age 2, from Manchester look at a 4×7 metre rainbow arch, made from recycled aluminium cans, which has been installed by not-for-profit recycling initiative Every Can Counts at Manchester’s Piccadilly Gardens ahead of World Environment Day tomorrow, to highlight the benefits and importance of recycling empty drink cans. Fabio De Paola/PA Wire Polar bears close to Polarstern. Researchers from UCL investigated snow and ice in the Arctic during exploration of the central Arctic Ocean in 2019 and 2020. Alfred-Wegener-Institut/Stefan Hendricks/PA Wire Bar man Tom Kane tests quality control at the Hope Brewery in Dublin ahead of the reopening of pubs in Ireland. Niall Carson/PA Wire Artist Ivan Morison with his work Silence – Alone in a World of Wounds by Heather Peak and Ivan Morison, is unveiled at Yorkshire Sculpture Park, near Wakefield. Danny Lawson/PA Wire Balloonists prepare to take flight during the opening of the Midlands Air Festival in Alcester, Warwickshire. Jacob King/PA Wire A man in a devil costume crawls on his knees toward a church as he pays a penance as part of celebrations of the Catholic holiday of Corpus Christi in Naiguata, Venezuela. AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos Balloonists take flight during the opening of the Midlands Air Festival in Alcester, Warwickshire. Jacob King/PA Wire Racegoer Rachel Oates during day one of the Cazoo Derby Festival at Epsom Racecourse. John Walton/PA Wire A seagull chick, with its parent, nesting on the roof of a pumping station in Dover, Kent. Traditional nest sites include sea-cliffs, sand dunes and islands on the coast, a clutch of two to four eggs is incubated by both sexes for up to 30 days in May and June. The chicks hatch fully covered in down and are fed and cared for by both parents until they fledge after five or six weeks. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire Chemical foam washed ashore from the burnt Singapore-flagged MV X-Press Pearl gathers on the beach at Kapungoda, on the outskirts of Colombo, Sri Lanka. AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena G7 health ministers take part in a family photo before they continue their meeting at Mansfield College, Oxford University in Oxford, ahead of the G7 leaders’ summit (left to right) Italy’s Roberto Speranza, Germany’s Jens Spahn, Britain’s Matt Hancock, USA’s Xavier Becerra, E.U’s Stella Kyriakides and Japan’s Deputy Minister for international affairs Masaru Hiraiwa. Steve Parsons/PA Wire A racegoer places a bet during day one of the Cazoo Derby Festival at Epsom Racecourse. Mike Egerton/PA Wire for the Jockey Club. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close