News / UK & World News in Pictures – 10 June 2021

Production manager Jaun De Beer carries freshly cut peonies at the family-run Bury Lane Farm in Royston, Hertfordshire. Demand for the flower has grown by almost 100 percent in the last three years according to figures from supermarket Tesco. Picture date: Tuesday June 8, 2021. PA Photo. Supermarkey chain Tesco say peonies have soared in popularity in recent years and that the chilly and rainy spring has boosted the quality of this year's crop. See PA story CONSUMER Peonies. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Dancers perform 'Imminent' during a dress rehearsal of 'Curated by Carlos', a new Birmingham Royal Ballet production at Birmingham Repertory Theatre, which opens on June 10. Jacob King/PA Wire

Anti-government protesters clash with the police in Bogota, Colombia. The protest have been triggered by proposed tax increases on public services, fuel, wages and pensions. AP Photo/Ivan Valencia

Production manager Jaun De Beer carries freshly cut peonies at the family-run Bury Lane Farm in Royston, Hertfordshire. Demand for the flower has grown by almost 100 percent in the last three years according to figures from supermarket Tesco. Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Gallery assistants handle the oak leaf 'Glamouflage' jacket made for Mick Jagger, at Christie's in London, one of the items from the archive of fashion designer L'Wren Scott before it is offered at auction. Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Bill Donnelly completing the relay swim by the Oa Giants from Ireland to Wales. InfinityChannelSwimming/PA Wire

The view of the partial solar eclipse from Long Island, New York. @spacebrandonb/PA Wire

Rohit Chaddapresents the Prince of Wales with a cycling vest, which was two sizes too small, before he joined representatives of the British Asian Trust at Highgrove in Gloucestershire before they embark on the charity's 'Palaces on Wheels' cycling event. vvArthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire

Aimee Harper cleans a giant ball as finishing preparations are made to the UEFA EURO 2020 Fan Zone at Glasgow Green. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon arrives to attend First Minister's Questions at the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood, Edinburgh. Russell Cheyne/PA Wire

Chelsea Pensioners (left to right) David Coote, Pete Turner, Colin Paterson and David Godwin, rehearse before competing in the British Army's All Arms International Pace Sticking Competition at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in Surrey. Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to the outdoor spaces at St Issey C of E Primary school near Wadebridge in Cornwall, to discuss environmental issues ahead of the G7 summit in Cornwall Jack Hill/The Times/PA Wire

French Barkhane force soldiers who wrapped up a four-month tour of duty in the Sahel board a US Air Force C130 transport plane, leave their base in Gao, Mali. AP Photo/Jerome Delay

A statue of Our Lady, Star Of The Sea on Bull Wall in Dublin, is silhouetted against the sky during a partial solar eclipse. Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The Duchess of Cornwall attends the opening of an exhibition of New Covent Garden Market's British Flowers Week in London. Geoff Pugh/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire