News in Pictures – June 11th 2021

US First Lady Jill Biden (left) and the Duchess of Cambridge talk with children in the school's Reception Class during a visit to Connor Downs Academy in Hayle, West Cornwall, during the G7 summit in Cornwall. Aaron Chown/PA Wire Creative Coordinator Chiara Dellerba from Nottingham's National Justice Museum rides a refurbished postal bike, as part of the museum's new delivery service which enables staff to take unusual and intriguing objects into local areas for more people to see and enjoy for free. Jacob King/PA Wire A white-tailed eagle, commonly known as a sea eagle, has appeared on Loch Lomond for the first time in more than a century. Lorne Gill/NatureScot/PA Wire Jamie Wardley Sculptures the Tyne Bridge as its unveiled at Newcastle Central Station as part of a series highlighting the environmental credentials of train travel as staycations boom. Charlotte Graham/Shutterstock The new Nannie figurehead is installed on the Cutty Sark in Greenwich, London. Jonathan Brady/PA Wire The eight Pride Cups by Hal Messel. Estimate: £180,000-220,000 – Preview The Male Form sale at Bonhams, London. Guy Bell/Shutterstock A wild Asian elephant herd in Shijie Township, Yimen County of Yuxi City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The wandering wild Asian elephant herd that has caught global attention has decided to linger by Shijie Township in the city of Yuxi, in southwest China's Yunnan Province. Xinhua/Shutterstock Abeba Gebru, 37, from the village of Getskimilesley, holds the hands of her malnourished daughter, Tigsti Mahderekal, 20 days old, in the treatment tent of a medical clinic in the town of Abi Adi, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia. AP Photo/Ben Curtis "Water forest" in Yangzhou, Jiangsu, tourists are like being in a water maze, China. Sipa Asia/Shutterstock A large image of world leaders created on a Cornwall beach to demand further donations of Covid-19 vaccines to countries around the world, ahead of the G7 summit. Avaaz/PA Wire Dancers of the Staatsballett Berlin take photos below deck on an excursion boat during a tour of the city center in Berlin, Germany. Christoph Soeder/dpa via AP UEFA Euro 2020, Video Mapping in Piazza del Campidoglio to tell 60 years of cheering for the Italian National football team, Rome, Italy. Francesco Fotia/AGF/Shutterstock