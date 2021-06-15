News / UK & World News in Pictures – June 15th 2021 By John Post June 15 2021, 4.00pm Updated: June 15 2021, 5.02pm © PA Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day Sailboat “Russia” in the waters of the Neva River during the rehearsal of the graduates ‘holiday, “Scarlet sails”, in Saint Petersburg, Russia. The holiday “Scarlet sails” will be held in St. Petersburg on June 25. Valya Egorshin/ NurPhoto/Shutterstock The Colosseum coloured red on the occasion of the Word Blood Donor Day. Rome, Italy. Stefano Ronchini/IPA/Shutterstock At the Hebei Academy of Art in Xinle City, Shijiazhuang, Hebei Province, students chanted “Confucius’s Praise” in Hanfu. On the same day, more than a thousand teachers and students of Hebei Academy of Art gathered in the Confucian Temple in Hanfu to hold a bachelor’s degree awarding ceremony. Under the auspices of the commendation ceremony, all the students recited the “Confucius Praise” in parallel for three prayers, and the dean crowned each degree winner and awarded a degree certificate. Shijiazhuang, China. Sipa Asia/Shutterstock Labourers under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) sit under tagaris (a pan to carry loads like soil) to protect themselves against the scorching sun, as they work at a site during ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, on the outskirts of Beawar. MGNREGA is an Indian labour law and social security measure that aims to guarantee the ‘right to work’. Sumit Saraswat/Pacific Press/Shutterstock Maria Zherebtsova from London ahead of day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire. Artists Aga Grandowicz from Poland and Una Woods from Ireland are working on a new mural, a project related to Irish-Polish friendship, in the Portobello district of Dublin. Artur Widak/ NurPhoto/ Shutterstock Gardener Nicola Bantham, 41, at Seaton Delaval Hall in Northumberland tending to the laburnum. Britons have two more days to enjoy the scorching weather until much of the UK is ravaged by thunderstorms. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Prime Minister Boris Johnson with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in the garden of 10 Downing Street, London, after agreeing the broad terms of a free trade deal between the UK and Australia, the UK’s first trade deal negotiated fully since leaving the European Union. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire People wearing mask to waits to board a train in front a mural of Mahatma Gandhi at a railway station in Kolkata, India. India recorded above 60,000 cases, the countries lowest record in 2 months according to Indian media report. Debarchan Chatterjee/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Matteo Berrettini celebrates the win against Stefano Travaglia during day two of the cinch Championships at The Queen’s Club, London. John Walton/PA Wire. Masked Palestinian supporters of the Al-Nasir Salah Al-Din Brigades prepare incendiary balloons east of Gaza city, to launch across the border fence towards Israel. Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close