UK & World News in Pictures – June 16th 2021

A man jumps into the sea whilst people enjoy the sunshine on Brighton beach. Wednesday could be the hottest day of the year so far as parts of the UK are set to bask in 30-degree heat. Aaron Chown/PA Wire The mural at Hampden Bowling Club, Glasgow, site of the original Hampden Park ground which commemorates the first game played there on March 11, 1882. Scotland won 5-1 against England. Jane Barlow/PA Wire Health Secretary Humza Yousaf watches a surgical robot at work at Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he announced the Scottish Government will buy 10 new surgical robots at a total cost of £20 million. Jane Barlow/PA Wire Gannets gathered at Bempton Cliffs in Yorkshire, as over 250,000 seabirds flock to the chalk cliffs to find a mate and raise their young. From April to August the cliffs come alive with nest-building adults and young chicks. Danny Lawson/PA Wire 11 Iconic Looney Tunes characters have been unleashed on the streets of Manchester in a vibrant, outdoor art trail around the city that will be on display until the end of July. The artwork was created by street artist Captain Kris, and is a collaboration between Warner Bros, CityCo and Manchester BID, unveiled in the lead up to Space Jam: A New Legacy, out in cinemas on 16th July. PinPep/Shutterstock The work of Toby Morgan Jury – The RA Schools Show 2021, an exhibition of work by emerging UK contemporary artists graduating from the Royal Academy Schools. Guy Bell/Shutterstock On a summer night, in the scenic area of Linggu Temple in Nanjing, swarms of fireflies are flying in and out of the woods. Sipa Asia/Shutterstock A Palestinian protester on the border with Israel in the southern Gaza Strip region of Rafah during a protest against the Israeli March of Flags held in Jerusalem. Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Quick Suzy ridden by Gary Carroll wins the Queen Mary Stakes during day two of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse. Steven Paston/PA Wire. Hundreds employees of the Homeplus, which the second largest retailer in South Korea, gather for a protest in Seoul, South Korea. Some 50 female employees shave their hairs during the protest as part of a workers' rally demands job security and better working condition. Sanghwan Jung/Shutterstock Shaftesbury unveils an immersive Botanical Garden installation over Chinatown in London's Gerrard Street. Showcasing seven different species of flower, including Sunflowers, Chinese Peonies, Peach Blossom, and Orchids. Guy Bell/Shutterstock