News / UK & World In Pictures: Scotland fans gather to watch Euro clash against England By wailingchung June 18 2021, 7.41pm Updated: June 18 2021, 7.43pm © Gareth Jennings/DCT Media Fans gather ahead of tonight's Euro 2020 Scotland Vs England showdown. Scotland fans in Casa, ready to watch the match. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media A fan getting ready for kick off. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media Staff at the Braes bar on Perth Road, ready for a busy night. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media Scotland fans in the Nether Inn, settling in for the big game. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media England fans Oliver Barrett & Niall Priest in the Giddy Goose. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media Scotland fans in The Caird. Gareth Jennings / DCT Media Scotland fan Davie Riley in the Braes bar. Gareth Jennings / DCT Media Bradley Thompson – face paint at the ready showing his support. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media Fans at The Caird. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media Fans in the Nether Inn. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media Scotland fans in The Caird before the game. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media