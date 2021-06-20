News / UK & World News in Pictures – June 20th 2021 By Gemma Bibby June 20 2021, 5.00pm © PA Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day A game of cricket is played at Warkworth Cricket Club, on Saturday evening, with the ruins of medieval Warkworth Castle as a back drop, in Warkworth, Morpeth, Northumberland. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Miquel Barceló ”disappears” a painting at Malaga Customs. The Majorcan artist performs this weekend two performances promoted by the Picasso Museum . This weekend the artist Miquel Barceló is performing two very special performances organized by the Picasso Museum Malaga. Lorenzo Carnero/ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock People gather at the Wilton Manors Stonewall Pride parade, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA. Larry Marano/Shutterstock A group of around 20 skiers and snowboarders who climbed up to the remaining snow patches on Meall a’Bhuiridh in Glencoe to take part in the Midsummer Ski. The event, organised by the Glencoe Mountain Resort, is held every year on the weekend closest to the Summer Solstice. Jane Barlow/PA Wire Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Scuderia Ferrari SF21 during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of France at Circuit Paul Ricard on June 19, 2021 in Le Castellet, France. Jose Breton/NurPhoto/Shutterstock The LNER Peppercorn Class A1 60163 Tornado steam locomotive on its way through Northumberland on Saturday during its return from Edinburgh. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Two children peek through the fences at Kakuma refugee camp in Turkana county, Kenya. Both Kenya and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) agreed that refugee camps are not a long-term solution to forced displacement and were committed to working together to find alternative solutions that are in line with the responsibility-sharing principles and goals of UNHCR’s Global Compact on Refugees. Xinhua/Shutterstock Pierre Gasley at the Formula 1 Championship Formula 1 Emirates Grand Prix de France 2021, Le Castellet, France. DPPI/Paulo Maria/LiveMedia/Shutterstock A herd of wild Asian elephants in Dalongtan Township of Eshan County, Yuxi City, southwest China’s Yunnan Province. From June 18 to June 19, China’s famous herd of wandering elephants has headed 3.09 km southwest and continued to linger in Dalongtan Township of Eshan County. An elephant that strayed 14 days ago was about 24.9 km away from the herd, and all the 15 elephants were safe and sound, according to the headquarters in charge of monitoring their migration. Xinhua/Shutterstock A rapper at the anti-government protests in Bogota, Colombia. Martin Galindo/LongVisual via ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock Tired cyclists at the finish line of the EPM team during the SUB-23 Qualifiers Colombian National Road Race Bicycle Championship in Pereira, Colombia. Sebastian Osorio/LongVisual via ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock “I Dream a Dream That Dreams Back at Me”, Lincoln Center is lit up red in honour of Juneteenth, New York, USA. Nina Westervelt/Shutterstock Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close