News in Pictures – June 21st 2021

© Shutterstock Feed Virgin Voyage's luxury cruise ship Scarlet Lady arrives into Portsmouth for the first time. The 110,000-tonne liner is the largest ship to have ever docked in the city, bigger than both of the Royal Navy's aircraft carriers. Steve Parsons/PA Wire Curator Dominic Mason interacts with art installation "Future Returns" by contemporary British sculptor Dan Rawlings, while the work is reflect in a "pool of oil" created using black vinyl, on display at the 20-21 Visual Arts Centre in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire. Danny Lawson/PA Wire Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to the National Institute for Biological Standards in South Mimms, Hertfordshire. Jeremy Selwyn/Evening Standard/PA Wire Police stand in front of anti-lockdown protesters take part in a demonstration in Parliament Square Anti-lockdown protest, Parliament Square, London, UK. James Veysey/Shutterstock People gathered at the Krakus Mound observe the sunrise on the day of the Summer Solstice in Cracow, Poland. JAN GRACZYNSKI/East News/Shutterstock Pro independence supporters gather outside the Gran Teatre del Liceu opera house in La Rambla of Barcelona demanding amnesty for Catalan political prisoners. The Spanish Government will approve tomorrow the pardons to Catalan political prisoners imprisoned for the celebration of a referendum on Catalonia's independence in 2017. Jordi Boixareu/ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock Aleks Perisic, from Chelsea, looks at an art installation by Lauren Baker, which is part of a public art trail for Kensington and Chelsea Summer Festival, on Pavilion Road in Chelsea, London. Matt Alexander/PA Wire First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon receives her second dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, administered by staff nurse Susan Inglis, at the NHS Louisa Jordan vaccine centre in Glasgow, Scotland. Jeff J Mitchell/PA Wire A Lance Corporal of Horse Carl Greenhaw, representing Corporal Styles, the trooper who captured the Eagle at Waterloo (who was made a Sergeant as a reward) in his carriage carrying the 105th Eagle, wearing Corporal Styles' original Waterloo medal. Household Cavalry Mounted regiment ride through London in full ceremonial carrying the Waterloo Eagle (in this case a Victorian replica, due to the weather) on anniversary of its original arrival as proof of victory over Napoleon. The Royal Hospital, Chelsea, London. Guy Bell/Shutterstock Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi looks on while speaking with local and international media at his first news conference after Victory in Iran's June 18 presidential elections, in Tehran. Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto/Shutterstock A Palestinian worker picks bell peppers in a farm in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip to be exported through the Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom). Israel lifted some restrictions it had imposed during last month's conflict. The resumption of some trade and the postal service came one month after a ceasefire between Israel and the enclave's Hamas rulers to end an 11-day conflict. Rafah, Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territory. APAImages/Shutterstock Giraffes at Everland theme park in Yongin, South Korea, celebrating World Giraffe Day which falls on June 21 each year. Xinhua/Shutterstock