News in Pictures – June 22nd 2021

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day Graphic designer Asao Tokolo's poster "Harmonized chequered emblem study for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games," left, and graphic designers group GOO CHOKI PAR's poster "Paralympian" are displayed during a presentation event in Tokyo. The Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games unveiled two iconic posters hat will be used to promote the Tokyo 2020. Franck Robichon/Pool Photo Actor Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark) unveiled a statue of the Iron Throne from Game of Thrones in London's Leicester Square. Joe Pepler/PinPep/Shutterstock The Duchess of Cornwall, Patron of the National Literacy Trust and Joint President of Elephant Family, reads to school pupils alongside the elephant sculptures recently installed in St James's Park, central London, during the launch of their Story Trail. Heathcliff O'Malley/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire People take part in a memorial ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the start of the Great Patriotic War (1941-1945) in St. Petersburg, Russia. Xinhua/Shutterstock Lucian Freud, David Hockney, 2002 (est. £8-12 million) – Preview of the British Art Evening Sale at Sotheby's New Bond Street Galleries, London. The sale takes place on 29 June. Guy Bell/Shutterstock To celebrate and commemorate the arrival of the Windrush Generation on the SS Empire Windrush, and their contribution to regenerate post-war UK, LV 21 have incorporated silhouettes along the decks of the former Lightship moored at St Andrews Quay Gravesend. Fraser Gray/Shutterstock Residents along Marktweg, a street in the Hague, decorated the whole street with orange banners, flags to show their support for the national team of the Netherlands during the UEFA Euro 2020. Xinhua/Shutterstock The Prince of Wales is shown soil samples by FarmED founder Ian Wilkinson during his visit to FarmED, a new centre for farm and food education at Honeydale Farm, Shipton-Under-Wychwood, Oxfordshire. Toby Melville/PA Wire Aerial photo showing visitors enjoying lotus flowers at a scenic area in Anlong County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Xinhua/Shutterstock People push an autorickshaw past a flooded road during rainfall in Ahmedabad, India. AP Photo/Ajit Solanki Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain QC (left) and Solicitor General Ruth Charteris QC (right) after the swearing in ceremony at the Court of Session in Edinburgh. It is the first time both posts for Scotland's top lawyers have been simultaneously held by women. Jane Barlow/PA Wire