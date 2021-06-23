News / UK & World News in Pictures – June 23rd 2021 By John Post June 23 2021, 4.00pm Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day Behind the scenes on set as Wimbledon champion and American Express ambassador, Andy Murray films content for the new Champion’s Rally mobile game, which sees Andy coach tennis fans via augmented reality, to ensure they get in on the action from wherever they’re watching this year’s Championships. Doug Peters/PA Wire Sarah John, chief cashier of the Bank of England, with a new 50-pound banknote at Daunt Books in London. The polymer £50 note, featuring World War II code breaker Alan Turing, contains advanced security features incorporating two windows and a two-colour foil, making it very difficult to counterfeit. Hollie Adams/PA Wire Health workers protesting outside the Houses of Parliament, Westminster, pressing for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to end their long wait for a pay rise amid continuing anger over the Government recommending a 1 percent increase. Mark Thomas/UNISON/PA Wire Greg Hoar looks at a display case featuring Arkitex and Spot-On models during a preview for ‘Life before Lego’, a new exhibition of Britain’s best remembered building toys, which will open to the public on June 30 at Wimborne Model Town and Gardens in Wimborne Minster, Dorset. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire King Philippe, Filip of Belgium, stands inside the Airbus A400M aircraft during a flight, part of a royal visit to the 15Wing Air Transport, aerial transport unity and the Belgium-Luxembourg aerial transport squadron A400M (BNU A400M), at the Melsbroek military airport. Shutterstock Fishermen protesting over cuts to quotas and the impact of Brexit and the EU Common Fisheries policy cross over the Samuel Beckett Bridge to the Convention Centre in Dublin. Niall Carson/PA Wire Whirl by Helena Doyle , Tom Cherry & Temple is unveiled as part of the Summer Lights festival at Canary Wharf in London. The new collection of 11 pieces of artwork, all designed by UK light artists, uses bright sunlight to reflect and refract a spectrum of colours from sunrise until sunset to explore key societal and environmental themes, including sustainability, plastic pollution and LGBTQIA+ culture. David Parry/PA Wire A girl pose for a picture as she carries the sand for household during hot summer day in Naranag about 55 Kilometres from Srinagar, Indian Administered Kashmir. Muzamil Mattoo/NurPhoto/Shutterstock The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall enjoy afternoon tea on the terrace beside a life-sized statue of famed playwright, Noel Coward during a visit to the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, central London. Tim Whitby/PA Wire Trade bodies from across the aviation and travel industries outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, during a Travel Day of Action calling on the UK Government to support a safe return to international travel in time for the peak summer period. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire Museum director Taco Dibbits explains how Rembrandt’s biggest painting the Night Watch just got bigger with the help of artificial intelligence in Amsterdam, Netherlands. AP Photo/Peter Dejong Pope Francis meets Spider-Man, who presents him with his mask, at the end of his weekly general audience with a limited number of faithful in the San Damaso Courtyard at the Vatican. The masked man works with sick children in hospitals. Massimo Valicchia/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close