News / UK & World News in Pictures – June 24th 2021 By John Post June 24 2021, 4.00pm Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day People interact with Adam Nathaniel Furman's Proud Little Pyramid in Granary Square in King's Cross. The 31ft pyramid, designed to monumentalise joy during Pride Month after such a difficult year, kick-starts a six-month residency at King's Cross in which Furman will deliver multiple artworks across the estate as well as a series of pop-up retail experiences, in person and virtual events. John Nguyen/PA Wire Models on the catwalk of the LGN runway show at Paris Fashion Week, France. LGN, a fashion brand founded in 2017 by designer Louis-Gabriel Nouchi, rejects traditional gender norms offering fashion with a more contemporary unisex look. Shutterstock A nurse enters in the Covid-19 tent at the hospital in Jakarta, Indonesia. Donal Husni/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Head of Heritage Helen Rawson during a photocall for Light, Glass & Stone: Conserving the St Cuthbert Window, at York Minster, ahead of its opening to the public. The window dates from around 1440 and is one of the largest surviving narrative windows in the world, telling the story of the life and miracles of one of Northern England's most significant saints. Danny Lawson/PA Wire Lava flows from the erupting crater of Mt. Etna, Europe's largest active volcano, framing the church of S. Maria della Provvidenza, in Zafferana Etnea, near Catania, in southern Italian island of Sicily. AP Photo/Salvatore Allegra Shopper Lauren Ross-Herdman with dancers from Scottish Ballet Hannah Leong (left) and Isobel Fisher (right) at the opening of the St James Quarter shopping centre in Edinburgh. The first phase of the new shopping centre has opened after five years of construction. Jane Barlow/PA Wire A member of staff from the Royal Collection Trust looks at a portrait of the Duke of Edinburgh by Ralph Heimans during a preview for Prince Philip: A Celebration at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, commemorating the life and work of the Duke of Edinburgh. Steve Parsons/PA Wire Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks out of 10 Downing Street in London to greet Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh ahead of a bilateral meeting. Victoria Jones/PA Wire Animals sit on the bed at the pet-friendly Days Inn hotel at Roadchef Norton Canes, West Midlands. An estimated 3.2million Britons purchased a pet during lockdown, and with 2021 set to be a record staycation summer, Days Inn will be opening their doors to pets and their owners across the nation at Roadchef motorway service areas, providing pets with fresh drinking water and outside space. Fabio De Paola/PA Wire An employee of the Federal State Center for Special Risk Rescue Operations of Russia Emergency Situations disinfects a hall of Leningradsky railway station in Moscow, Russia. Coronavirus infections continue to soar in Russia, with the highest reported new cases and further deaths since late January. AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin Members of security stand guard as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center left, and German Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas, center right, speak together as they walk through the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe following a ceremony for the launch of a U.S.-Germany Dialogue on Holocaust Issues in Berlin. AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool Hundreds of pro-democracy demonstrators gathered at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok to mark the 89th anniversary of the June 24, 1932 revolution and marched to parliament to emphasise their three-point demand; the resignation of all the 250 military-appointed senators, the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and a rewriting of the constitution. Peerapon Boonyakiat/SOPA Image/Shutterstock