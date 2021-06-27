News / UK & World News in Pictures – 27 June 2021 By Louise Gowans June 27 2021, 4.06pm Carnoustie designer Amy Jones of Dundee Print Collective showcases the flags she helped to design to mark the anniversary of the Declaration of Arbroath which will be installed and displayed on Arbroath High Street ahead of the Arbroath 2020+1 Festival. Issue date: Sunday June 27, 2021. PA Photo. Commemorations of the 700th anniversary of the Declaration of Arbroath in 2020 were cancelled due to restrictions for coronavirus, leading to the creation of the new cultural festival, Arbroath 2020+1. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. Members of the 4th King’s own living history group are shown how to use a 6lb anti tank gun by members of the Garrison Artillery volunteers living history group during the Chalke Valley History at Broad Chalke, Andrew Matthews/PA Wire People walk past China national flags and Hong Kong flags for the celebration of 24th anniversary of Hong Kong handover to China at a shopping district in Hong Kong Sunday, June 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Carnoustie designer Amy Jones of Dundee Print Collective showcases the flags she helped to design to mark the anniversary of the Declaration of Arbroath which will be installed and displayed on Arbroath High Street ahead of the Arbroath 2020+1 Festival. Jane Barlow/PA Wire Private Robert Wren’s bible, which saved his life, on display at The Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders Museum at Stirling Castle, following a £4 million revamp after the museum closed in September 2018 for the renovation. Alan Peebles/PA Wire The front of the Ivy restaurant in Wimbledon Village is decorated with tennis themes on the eve of the Wimbledon championships which starts on Monday on the 28 June 2021. Amer Ghazzal/Shutterstock Over 400 competitors brave windy conditions, which caused the swim section to be shortened to 400 meters, as they take part in the West Bay Triathlon on Dorset’s Jurassic coast. Tom Corban/Shutterstock Great Britain’s Alice Hopkins in the women’s long jump during day three of the Muller British Athletics Championships at Manchester Regional Arena. Martin Rickett/PA Wire. Visitors sit in a carousel at a pop-up amusement park in Hanover, Germany. The folk festival under Corona conditions runs until July 7, 2021. In the temporary amusement park there are many other rides in addition to roller coasters and a Ferris wheel. According to the organizers, up to 9000 people are allowed to be on the fenced square at the same time. Swen Pfoertner/dpa via AP Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Six issues facing Sajid Javid in ‘baptism of fire’ as Health Secretary Health Department to investigate how CCTV footage exposing Hancock was leaked Most immediate priority is getting through pandemic, says Javid Why we love Corrie Fee: ‘Spiritual’ and spectacular mountainous bowl is on our doorstep