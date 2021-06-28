News / UK & World News in Pictures – June 28th 2021 By John Post June 28 2021, 4.00pm Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day Rainbow colours adorn No.10 Downing Street as part of Pride month. James Veysey/Shutterstock Prince Edward and Sophie Countess of Wessex meet a performer dressed as Lord Farquaad from Shrek during a visit to Utopia Costumes, Forfar, Scotland. Tim Rooke/Shutterstock Alpecin-Fenix riders pictured at the start of the third stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 182,9km from Lorient to Pontivy, France. This year’s Tour de France takes place from 26 June to 18 July 2021. Shutterstock Merchant City Festival has launched its programme for this year’s exciting long weekend of entertainment from Thursday 8 – Sunday 11 July 2021. The Carnival Party will kick the festival off in style on Thursday 8 July with stilt walkers and dancers celebrating Baroque Venetian traditions. Ross MacDonald / SNS Group Annabel Winship of Bellmans auction house in West Sussex, wears an 18ct gold ring with diamonds and cabochon rubies designed as the head of a triceratops. It is detailed ‘Iggy’ and purportedly had been pawned by one of Iggy Pop’s roadies and is estimated to sell for £3,600 – £3,800 at their forthcoming jewellery auction on Thursday July 1st. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire A cataclysmic cosmic collision takes centre stage in this image taken with the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. The image features the interacting galaxy pair IC 1623, which lies around 275 million light-years away in the constellation Cetus (the Whale). The two galaxies are in the final stages of merging, and astronomers expect a powerful inflow of gas to ignite a frenzied burst of star formation in the resulting compact starburst galaxy. Nasa/Shutterstock The Sisitine Chapel is preparing to host United States Secretary of State Tony Blinken during his visit to the Vatican. Grzegorz Galazka/Mondadori Portfolio via ZUMA/Shutterstoc Carnoustie designer Amy Jones of Dundee Print Collective showcases the flags she helped to design to mark the anniversary of the Declaration of Arbroath which will be installed and displayed on Arbroath High Street ahead of the Arbroath 2020+1 Festival. Commemorations of the 700th anniversary of the Declaration of Arbroath in 2020 were cancelled due to restrictions for coronavirus, leading to the creation of the new cultural festival, Arbroath 2020+1. Jane Barlow/PA Wire Jack Draper in action against Novak Djokovic on centre court on day one of Wimbledon at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. John Walton/PA Wire. Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to AG Barr’s factory in Cumbernauld, where the Irn-Bru drink is manufactured. The visit marks the 95-year-old’s first official visit north of the border since the death of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire A graveyard in Rorotan, North Jakarta received more than 100 bodies in a single day due to Covid-19 related deaths. Donal Husni/ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close