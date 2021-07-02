News / UK & World News in Pictures – July 2nd 2021 By John Post July 2 2021, 4.00pm Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day Queen Elizabeth II drives to the Royal Windsor Horse Show. Tim Rooke/Shutterstock A policeman uses a microphone requesting anti-government protesters to maintain social distance during a protest against the dissolution of Parliament in Kathmandu, Nepal. Skanda Gautam/ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock View of decorations promoting the “Olympic Agora” project in the Nihonbashi area in Tokyo, Japan. Created from a collaboration between the Olympic Foundation for Culture and Heritage and Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd., the “Olympic Agora” project aims to create a confluence of sport, art and culture in the heart of Tokyo, renovating the ancient Greek tradition of the Agora, a public space where people can gather to exchange ideas. Yohei Osada/AFLO/Shutterstock Porcini mushrooms grow in the forest, Ivano-Frankivsk Region, western Ukraine. Ukrinform/Shutterstock The Duchess of Cambridge helps to prepare strawberry desserts in the kitchens with the All England Lawn Tennis Club Executive Chef Adam Fargin during her official visit on day five of Wimbledon at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. John Walton/PA Wire. Despite warnings from their government regarding social distancing people gather to pray in a mosque in Barishal city, Bangladesh. Mustasinur Rahman Alvi/Pacific Press/Shutterstock British artist Damien Hirst attends the opening of his new show “Cherry Blossoms” at the Cartier Foundation for Contemporary Art in Paris. For his first museum exhibition in France, Hirst will present 30 never-before-seen works, reinterpreting the traditional landscape painting. AP Photo/Francois Mori Prime Minister Boris Johnson with the Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel, before their bilateral meeting at Chequers, the country house of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, in Buckinghamshire. Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire British racer Callum Ilott gears into action in his Alfa Romeo Racing during the<br />Formula 1 Championship at the Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria. DPPI/Florent Gooden/LiveMedia/Shutterstock Derelict buildings are given colourful paintings to cheer up passers by Caversham Weir, Reading, Berkshire. Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock A health worker prepares to administer the vaccine for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India. India crosses a grim mark of 400,000 people lost to the coronavirus, half of them in the past two months during which the virulent delta variant was detected in the country. AP Photo/Manish Swarup Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close