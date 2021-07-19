News / UK & World News in Pictures – July 19th 2021 By John Post July 19 2021, 4.00pm Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day A Tokyo 2020 Marshall at the Sea Front Waterway ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan. Mike Egerton/PA Wire. The Ayr United kit launch is truly going to the dogs. Scottish-based huskies take over the modelling of their new kit. This is Calvin Ayre’s 10th year of sponsoring Ayr United making it one of the longest standing sponsorship’s in the modern era, globally. PinPep/Shutterstock Commuters, some not wearing face masks, on a Jubilee Line tube train to Westminster in London after the final legal Coronavirus restrictions were lifted in England. The Government says it “expects and recommends” masks to be worn by workers and customers in crowded, enclosed spaces. Yui Mok/PA Wire People drink on the dance floor shortly after the reopening, at The Piano Works in Farringdon, in London. Thousands of young people danced the night away at ‘Freedom Day’ parties after midnight on Sunday 18th, when almost all coronavirus restrictions in England were scrapped. AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali Jemima Hambro models, on the Millennium Bridge in London, a wedding dress designed by Tom Silverwood and made from over 1,500 unwanted face masks. David Parry/PA Wire Anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protesters stage a demonstration in central London. Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Thousands of Muslim pilgrims leave after prayers at the Namira Mosque in Arafat, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. AP Photo/Amr Nabil The final disassembly of the NHS Louisa Jordan, in the SSE Hydro at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow, takes place as the facility formally closes. Jane Barlow/PA Wire Grey seals making the most of the sunny mornings at Horsey Gap in Norfolk. Matthew Chattle/Shutterstock View of the gigantic pumpkins at the showroom of the Breeding Base in Gansu Tianshui National Agricultural High-tech Demonstration Park in Tianshui city, northwest China’s Gansu province. Shutterstock Climate change activists blocked the entrance to a new UK Government hub in Edinburgh to protest against the Cambo oil field’s approval. The Stop Cambo Scotland group wants Prime Minister Boris Johnson to halt the “expected approval” of the North Sea oil field just months before Glasgow hosts the United Nations Cop26 climate conference. Jessica Klecza /PA Wire The Prince of Wales observes a gargoyle statue during a visit to Exeter Cathedral in Devon. Chris Jackson/PA Wire Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close