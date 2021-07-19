Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News in Pictures – July 19th 2021

By John Post
July 19 2021, 4.00pm
Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

A Tokyo 2020 Marshall at the Sea Front Waterway ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan.  Mike Egerton/PA Wire.
The Ayr United kit launch is truly going to the dogs. Scottish-based huskies take over the modelling of their new kit. This is Calvin Ayre’s 10th year of sponsoring Ayr United making it one of the longest standing sponsorship’s in the modern era, globally. PinPep/Shutterstock
Commuters, some not wearing face masks, on a Jubilee Line tube train to Westminster in London after the final legal Coronavirus restrictions were lifted in England. The Government says it “expects and recommends” masks to be worn by workers and customers in crowded, enclosed spaces. Yui Mok/PA Wire
People drink on the dance floor shortly after the reopening, at The Piano Works in Farringdon, in London. Thousands of young people danced the night away at ‘Freedom Day’ parties after midnight on Sunday 18th, when almost all coronavirus restrictions in England were scrapped. AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali
Jemima Hambro models, on the Millennium Bridge in London, a wedding dress designed by Tom Silverwood and made from over 1,500 unwanted face masks. David Parry/PA Wire
Anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protesters stage a demonstration in central London. Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Thousands of Muslim pilgrims leave after prayers at the Namira Mosque in Arafat, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. AP Photo/Amr Nabil
The final disassembly of the NHS Louisa Jordan, in the SSE Hydro at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow, takes place as the facility formally closes. Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Grey seals making the most of the sunny mornings at Horsey Gap in Norfolk. Matthew Chattle/Shutterstock
View of the gigantic pumpkins at the showroom of the Breeding Base in Gansu Tianshui National Agricultural High-tech Demonstration Park in Tianshui city, northwest China’s Gansu province. Shutterstock
Climate change activists blocked the entrance to a new UK Government hub in Edinburgh to protest against the Cambo oil field’s approval. The Stop Cambo Scotland group wants Prime Minister Boris Johnson to halt the “expected approval” of the North Sea oil field just months before Glasgow hosts the United Nations Cop26 climate conference. Jessica Klecza /PA Wire
The Prince of Wales observes a gargoyle statue during a visit to Exeter Cathedral in Devon.  Chris Jackson/PA Wire

 

 

 

 

 

