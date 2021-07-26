News / UK & World News in Pictures – July 26th 2021 By Gemma Bibby July 26 2021, 4.03pm Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day Jimmy Nooks has a pint of Guinness in Slattery’s Bar on Capel Street in Dublin as indoor dining in pubs and restaurants have reopened across Ireland, marking a significant step for the hospitality sector. Damien Eagers/PA Wire Zara Rutherford alongside a Shark Ultralight aircraft at Popham Airfield in Winchester, Hampshire. The 19 year-old Belgian is attempting to set a new record and become the youngest woman to fly around the world solo in a small plane. Steve Parsons/PA Wire Italo Ferreira of Brazil competes during the men’s 3rd round surfing match at Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach in Chiba Prefecture, Japan. Xinhua/Shutterstock Three Amur tiger cubs explore their outside enclosure for the first time at Highland Wildlife Park near Kingussie in the Highlands. The endangered cubs were born at the Kingussie park in May to mum Dominika and dad Botzman and have yet to be seen by the public. Jane Barlow/PA Wire A girl poses after offering prayers on Shrawan Somvar amid COVID-19 outbreak near a Shiva temple in Kathmandu, Nepal. Sunil Sharma/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock A lady is helped by Border Force officers as a group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, onboard a Border Force vessel, following a small boat incident in the Channel. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire An artist paints a model during the 8th annual ‘NYC Body Painting Day’ at Washington Square Park in New York City. Over 30 artists gathered to paint more than 50 nude models before marching from Union Square Park along Fifth Avenue to Washington Square Park. This year’s theme is resilience. Ron Adar/SOPA Images/Shutterstock Adults and children row their homemade boat down the Uzh River during the Uzhhorod Regatta 2021, Uzhhorod, western Ukraine. Ukrinform/Shutterstock A girl participates in an event to mark the Palestinian Traditional Costume Day in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis. Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Courier politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for July 26 The Humble Burger Co serves up hundreds of burgers as customers get a bite of the action We Are United: Remembering the magic of Football Picture Story Monthly Ministers to discuss rolling out further daily testing sites to ease ‘pingdemic’