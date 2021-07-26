Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 27th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

News in Pictures – July 26th 2021

By Gemma Bibby
July 26 2021, 4.03pm
Post Thumbnail

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

Jimmy Nooks has a pint of Guinness in Slattery’s Bar on Capel Street in Dublin as indoor dining in pubs and restaurants have reopened across Ireland, marking a significant step for the hospitality sector.  Damien Eagers/PA Wire
Zara Rutherford alongside a Shark Ultralight aircraft at Popham Airfield in Winchester, Hampshire. The 19 year-old Belgian is attempting to set a new record and become the youngest woman to fly around the world solo in a small plane. Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Italo Ferreira of Brazil competes during the men’s 3rd round surfing match at Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach in Chiba Prefecture, Japan. Xinhua/Shutterstock
Three Amur tiger cubs explore their outside enclosure for the first time at Highland Wildlife Park near Kingussie in the Highlands. The endangered cubs were born at the Kingussie park in May to mum Dominika and dad Botzman and have yet to be seen by the public. Jane Barlow/PA Wire
A girl poses after offering prayers on Shrawan Somvar amid COVID-19 outbreak near a Shiva temple in Kathmandu, Nepal. Sunil Sharma/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
A lady is helped by Border Force officers as a group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, onboard a Border Force vessel, following a small boat incident in the Channel.  Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
An artist paints a model during the 8th annual ‘NYC Body Painting Day’ at Washington Square Park in New York City. Over 30 artists gathered to paint more than 50 nude models before marching from Union Square Park along Fifth Avenue to Washington Square Park. This year’s theme is resilience. Ron Adar/SOPA Images/Shutterstock
Adults and children row their homemade boat down the Uzh River during the Uzhhorod Regatta 2021, Uzhhorod, western Ukraine. Ukrinform/Shutterstock
A girl participates in an event to mark the Palestinian Traditional Costume Day in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis. Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier