News / UK & World News in Pictures – July 27th 2021 By Gemma Bibby July 27 2021, 4.28pm Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day Nepalese porters rest as pigeons fly at Basantapur Durbar Square in Kathmandu, Nepal. AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha Tom Dean of Great Britain poses after the men’s 200m freestyle final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Xinhua/Shutterstock The £800milllion MSC Virtuosa cruise ship leaves Liverpool Cruise Terminal as part of her stay-cation trips around the UK. Peter Byrne/PA Wire Eleven-month-old Sunny Nailen, from Motherwell, explores the rows of folgate lavender during a visit to Scottish Lavender Oils at Tarhill Farm in Kinross. Jane Barlow/PA Wire A Painted Lady butterfly (Vanessa cardui) on the Black Knight Buddleia (Scrophulariaceae) flowers, Emmer Green, Berkshire. Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock Polina Guryeva of Turkmenistan reacts during the women’s 59kg weightlifting final match at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Xinhua/Shutterstock A view of one of two areas now being used at a warehouse facility in Dover, Kent, for boats used by people thought to be migrants. The boats are stored following being intercepted in The Channel by Border Force as attempts to make the crossing continue. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire 21-year-old Amanda Butler, from Mullingar, stands beside a street artwork of herself by renowned artist and activist Joe Caslin in Dublin City Centre. Down Syndrome Ireland has today kicked off its 50-year anniversary with new campaign ‘The Upside’ that highlights the value of inclusion for people with Down syndrome in Ireland. Damien Eagers/PA Wire Indian Sand artist Ajay Rawat created 108 Shivalings, on the First Monday of ‘Sawan’ month, in Desert of Pushkar, Rajasthan, India. Himanshu Sharma/NurPhoto/Shutterstock (left to right) Brides-to-be Orla Hogan, Ali O’Mara, Briana Cullen, Anna Killeen and Orla O’hundhaigh outside the Government Buildings in Dublin, where they presented their health and safety guidelines seeking to raise the guest limit for wedding receptions to 100 guests from August. Damien Eagers/PA Wire A northern pool frog is released into ancient pingos at Norfolk Wildlife Trust (NWT) Thompson Common, as they are reintroduced into the wild after becoming extinct in England at the end of the 20th century. Jacob King/PA Wire Elle and The Pocket Belles arrive for The first day of Glorious Goodwood, Goodwood Racecourse, Chichester. Hugh Routledge/Shutterstock Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier The top 8 dog-friendly beer gardens in Dundee to take your furry friends to Courier politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for July 27 Gerry Rafferty: Posthumous 11th studio album was labour of love for daughter Martha News in Pictures – July 26th 2021