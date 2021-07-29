News / UK & World News in Pictures – July 29th 2021 By Gemma Bibby July 29 2021, 4.00pm Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day Great Britain’s Mallory Franklin during the Women’s C1 Canoe Semi-Final at the Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre on the sixth day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan. Joe Giddens/PA Wire. A rainbow and part of a just-visible second rainbow appear over Horse Guards Parade after a day of heavy rain in London. Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/Shutterstock From left, Vineta Petersone of Latvia, Manon Valentino of France, Zoe Claessens of Switzerland, Lauren Reynolds of Australia, Saya Sakakibara of Australia, and Bethany Shriever of Britain compete in the women’s BMX Racing quarterfinals at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tokyo, Japan. AP Photo/Ben Curtis Visitors rest on a hill during a sunset in Manasbal, about 30kms from Srinagar, India. The India Meteorological Department issued a stern weather alert for Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday predicting extensive heavy rain that can cause flash floods, landslides and also water-logging in low lying areas. Saqib Majeed/SOPA Images/Shutterstock Mixed Nacra 17 sailing during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Enoshima Yacht Harbour in Kanagawa, Japan. Kaoru Soehata/AFLO/Shutterstock Gran Felipe Jr. and Sol, professional wrestlers, during a wrestling match where they went head to head with other gladiators in a ring at the Embarcadero Puente de Urrutia in Xochimilco, Mexico City, in order to generate income to survive during the COVID-19 health emergency and the orange epidemiological traffic light in the capital. Gerardo Vieyra/NurPhoto/Shutterstock A mother cat feeding her kittens in Kathmandu, Nepal. Sunil Sharma/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Hundreds of people line up to receive their second dose of vaccine against the coronavirus at the municipal ground in Hyderabad, India. AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A. A women films a projection which is part of the Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, an exhibition showcasing over 300 of Vincent Van Gogh’s sketches, drawings, and paintings with floor-to-ceiling digital projections at The Old Truman Brewery, in east London. Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire A Lebanese army helicopter drops water over a forest fire, at Qobayat village, in the northern Akkar province, Lebanon. Lebanese firefighters are struggling for the second day to contain wildfires in the country’s north that have spread across the border into Syria, civil defence officials in both countries said Thursday. AP Photo/Hussein Malla Children play in the Solar System Fountain in summer, Vinnytsia, central Ukraine. Ukrinform/Shutterstock The Third Day (ladies Day) at the QATAR Goodwood Festival. David Hartley/Shutterstock Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up