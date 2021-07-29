Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 29th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

News in Pictures – July 29th 2021

By Gemma Bibby
July 29 2021, 4.00pm
Great Britain’s Mallory Franklin during the Women’s C1 Canoe Semi-Final at the Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre on the sixth day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan. Joe Giddens/PA Wire.
A rainbow and part of a just-visible second rainbow appear over Horse Guards Parade after a day of heavy rain in London. Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/Shutterstock
From left, Vineta Petersone of Latvia, Manon Valentino of France, Zoe Claessens of Switzerland, Lauren Reynolds of Australia, Saya Sakakibara of Australia, and Bethany Shriever of Britain compete in the women’s BMX Racing quarterfinals at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tokyo, Japan. AP Photo/Ben Curtis
Visitors rest on a hill during a sunset in Manasbal, about 30kms from Srinagar, India. The India Meteorological Department issued a stern weather alert for Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday predicting extensive heavy rain that can cause flash floods, landslides and also water-logging in low lying areas. Saqib Majeed/SOPA Images/Shutterstock
Mixed Nacra 17 sailing during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Enoshima Yacht Harbour in Kanagawa, Japan. Kaoru Soehata/AFLO/Shutterstock
Gran Felipe Jr. and Sol, professional wrestlers, during a wrestling match where they went head to head with other gladiators in a ring at the Embarcadero Puente de Urrutia in Xochimilco, Mexico City, in order to generate income to survive during the COVID-19 health emergency and the orange epidemiological traffic light in the capital. Gerardo Vieyra/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
A mother cat feeding her kittens in Kathmandu, Nepal. Sunil Sharma/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Hundreds of people line up to receive their second dose of vaccine against the coronavirus at the municipal ground in Hyderabad, India. AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.
A women films a projection which is part of the Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, an exhibition showcasing over 300 of Vincent Van Gogh’s sketches, drawings, and paintings with floor-to-ceiling digital projections at The Old Truman Brewery, in east London. Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire
A Lebanese army helicopter drops water over a forest fire, at Qobayat village, in the northern Akkar province, Lebanon. Lebanese firefighters are struggling for the second day to contain wildfires in the country’s north that have spread across the border into Syria, civil defence officials in both countries said Thursday. AP Photo/Hussein Malla
Children play in the Solar System Fountain in summer, Vinnytsia, central Ukraine. Ukrinform/Shutterstock
The Third Day (ladies Day) at the QATAR Goodwood Festival. David Hartley/Shutterstock

