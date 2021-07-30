Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News in Pictures – July 30th 2021

By John Post
July 30 2021, 4.00pm
Post Thumbnail

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

Zak Seddon of Great Britain (front) competes during the men’s 3000m steeplechase heats at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo. Xinhua/Shutterstock
Palestinian mourners cry while taking the farewell look at the body Shaukat Awad  during his funeral in the West Bank village of Beit Ummar, near Hebron. Israeli troops shot and killed the 20 year old Palestinian man, Palestinian health officials said, during clashes that erupted in the occupied West Bank following the funeral of a Palestinian boy killed by army fire the previous day. AP Photo/Nasser Nasser
(L to R) Satoru Uyama (JPN), GLAZKOV Nikita (ROC) – Fencing : Men’s Epee Team Round of Final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Makuhari Messe Hall B in Chiba, Japan. Daisuke Asauchi/AFLO/Shutterstock
Young urban fox in North London garden. Richard Gardner/Shutterstock
Great Britain’s Lawrence Okoye in the Men’s Discus Throw Qualification Group A at Olympic Stadium on the seventh day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan. Martin Rickett/PA Wire.
Tate Modern encourages visitors of all ages to transform the floor of the Turbine Hall into a giant work of art. It is part of a project by artist Ei Arakawa, which launched UNIQLO Tate Play, Tate Modern’s new free programme of playful art-inspired activities for families. The first project Mega Please Draw Freely has seen thousands of visitors transform the Turbine Hall by covering the floor with doodles, drawings, scribbles and sketches. It runs from 24 July to 29 August 2021. Guy Bell/Shutterstock
Bethany Shriever (Gold) is lifted by Kye Whyte (Silver) of Great Britain after both winning Olympic medals in their Olympic finals Alex Broadway/SWpix.com/Shutterstock
A rickshaw puller wades a flooded road with a lady wearing mask as passenger in Kolkata , India. Debarchan Chatterjee/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Athletes compete during the men’s 10000m final at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Japan. Xinhua/Shutterstock
Aerial photo taken on July 30, 2021 shows Wujiagang Bridge over the Yangtze River in Yichang, central China’s Hubei Province. The 2,813-meter-long Wujiagang Bridge over the Yangtze River was put into trial operation on Friday. The six lane bridge designed with a speed of 80 kilometers per hour is slated to open to traffic on Aug. 2.<br />Xinhua/Shutterstock
Bobo-Usmon Baturov of Uzbekistan competes against Pat McCormack (red) of Great Britain during the boxing men’s welter (63-69kg) Quarterfinal match at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Xinhua/Shutterstock
The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland, during a visit to the Lerwick Harbour Fish Market at Shetland Seafood Auctions Ltd at Lerwick Fishmarket, in Lerwick, Shetland, on the second day of a two-day visit to Scotland. Jane Barlow/PA Wire

 

 

