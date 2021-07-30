News / UK & World News in Pictures – July 30th 2021 By John Post July 30 2021, 4.00pm Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day Zak Seddon of Great Britain (front) competes during the men’s 3000m steeplechase heats at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo. Xinhua/Shutterstock Palestinian mourners cry while taking the farewell look at the body Shaukat Awad during his funeral in the West Bank village of Beit Ummar, near Hebron. Israeli troops shot and killed the 20 year old Palestinian man, Palestinian health officials said, during clashes that erupted in the occupied West Bank following the funeral of a Palestinian boy killed by army fire the previous day. AP Photo/Nasser Nasser (L to R) Satoru Uyama (JPN), GLAZKOV Nikita (ROC) – Fencing : Men’s Epee Team Round of Final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Makuhari Messe Hall B in Chiba, Japan. Daisuke Asauchi/AFLO/Shutterstock Young urban fox in North London garden. Richard Gardner/Shutterstock Great Britain’s Lawrence Okoye in the Men’s Discus Throw Qualification Group A at Olympic Stadium on the seventh day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan. Martin Rickett/PA Wire. Tate Modern encourages visitors of all ages to transform the floor of the Turbine Hall into a giant work of art. It is part of a project by artist Ei Arakawa, which launched UNIQLO Tate Play, Tate Modern’s new free programme of playful art-inspired activities for families. The first project Mega Please Draw Freely has seen thousands of visitors transform the Turbine Hall by covering the floor with doodles, drawings, scribbles and sketches. It runs from 24 July to 29 August 2021. Guy Bell/Shutterstock Bethany Shriever (Gold) is lifted by Kye Whyte (Silver) of Great Britain after both winning Olympic medals in their Olympic finals Alex Broadway/</p> <p>SWpix.com/Shutterstock[/caption</p> <p>]</p> <p>[caption id=”attachment_2893876″ align=”alignnone” wid</p> <p> A rickshaw puller wades a flooded road with a lady wearing mask as passenger in Kolkata , India. Debarchan Chatterjee/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Athletes compete during the men’s 10000m final at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Japan. Xinhua/Shutterstock Aerial photo taken on July 30, 2021 shows Wujiagang Bridge over the Yangtze River in Yichang, central China’s Hubei Province. The 2,813-meter-long Wujiagang Bridge over the Yangtze River was put into trial operation on Friday. The six lane bridge designed with a speed of 80 kilometers per hour is slated to open to traffic on Aug. 2.<br />Xinhua/Shutterstock Bobo-Usmon Baturov of Uzbekistan competes against Pat McCormack (red) of Great Britain during the boxing men’s welter (63-69kg) Quarterfinal match at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Xinhua/Shutterstock The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland, during a visit to the Lerwick Harbour Fish Market at Shetland Seafood Auctions Ltd at Lerwick Fishmarket, in Lerwick, Shetland, on the second day of a two-day visit to Scotland. Jane Barlow/PA Wire Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up