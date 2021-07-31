News / UK & World News in Pictures – July 31st 2021 By John Post July 31 2021, 4.00pm Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day Britain men’s cycling team round the track during a training session inside the Izu velodrome at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Izu, Japan. AP Photo/Christophe Ena A girl takes photos at the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) “AirVenture 2021” in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the United States. The EAA AirVenture, an annual air show that gathering aviation enthusiasts. Xinhua/Shutterstock Lauren Price after her Women’s Middle (69-75kg) quarter-final Boxing, Kokugikan Arena, Tokyo Olympic Games 2020, Japan. Dave Shopland/Shutterstock Palestinian children attend a drawing course at Qattan Foundation in Gaza city. The A.M. Qattan Foundation (AMQF) is an independent, not-for-profit developmental organisation working in the fields of culture and education, with a particular focus on children, teachers and young artists.<br />APAImages/Shutterstock Yang Hengyu (R) of China competes with Sugar Katinka Battai of Hungary during the fencing women’s sabre team placement 7-8 match between China and Hungary at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Chiba, Japan. Xinhua/Shutterstock A protester seen wearing bird’s beak mask and a shirt written “Failed Government” during the protest in Kuala Lumpur. Hundreds of Malaysians youth gathered in Kuala Lumpur to take part in the #Lawan protest demanding the Prime Minister’s Muhyiddin Yassin resignation. Aizat Ady Ikram/Pacific Press/Shutterstock DOWELL Justin (USA) – Cycling : BMX Freestyle Men’s Park Seeding during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan. Naoki Morita/AFLO/Shutterstock A watery themed and now sold out Film Fest on the Forth this weekend presents films the whole family can enjoy at a purpose built outdoor cinema space at Port Edgar Marina in the shadow of the Forth’s iconic bridges. Film Fest on the Forth is also supported Event Scotland in celebration of Scotland’s Year of Coasts and Waters. Ian Georgeson James Guy, Adam Peaty, Kathleen Dawson and Anna Hopkin of team Great Britain celebrate winning gold in the mixed 4x 100m medley relay with a time of 3;37.58 at the Tokyo Aquatics Center, during the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Tasos Katopodis/UPI/Shutterstock A protestor wears a mask on the back of her head which says “no” in French as she attends a demonstration in Paris, France. Demonstrators gathered in several cities in France on Saturday to protest against the COVID-19 pass, which grants vaccinated individuals greater ease of access to venues. AP Photo/Adrienne Surprenant Su Bingtian (L) of China competes during the men’s 100m heats at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Japan. Xinhua/Shutterstock Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up