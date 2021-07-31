Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 1st 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

News in Pictures – July 31st 2021

By John Post
July 31 2021, 4.00pm

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

Britain men’s cycling team round the track during a training session inside the Izu velodrome at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Izu, Japan. AP Photo/Christophe Ena
A girl takes photos at the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) “AirVenture 2021” in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the United States. The EAA AirVenture, an annual air show that gathering aviation enthusiasts. Xinhua/Shutterstock
Lauren Price after her Women’s Middle (69-75kg) quarter-final Boxing, Kokugikan Arena, Tokyo Olympic Games 2020, Japan. Dave Shopland/Shutterstock
Palestinian children attend a drawing course at Qattan Foundation in Gaza city. The A.M. Qattan Foundation (AMQF) is an independent, not-for-profit developmental organisation working in the fields of culture and education, with a particular focus on children, teachers and young artists.<br />APAImages/Shutterstock
Yang Hengyu (R) of China competes with Sugar Katinka Battai of Hungary during the fencing women’s sabre team placement 7-8 match between China and Hungary at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Chiba, Japan. Xinhua/Shutterstock
A protester seen wearing bird’s beak mask and a shirt written “Failed Government” during the protest in Kuala Lumpur. Hundreds of Malaysians youth gathered in Kuala Lumpur to take part in the #Lawan protest demanding the Prime Minister’s Muhyiddin Yassin resignation. Aizat Ady Ikram/Pacific Press/Shutterstock
DOWELL Justin (USA) – Cycling : BMX Freestyle Men’s Park Seeding during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan. Naoki Morita/AFLO/Shutterstock
A watery themed and now sold out Film Fest on the Forth this weekend presents films the whole family can enjoy at a purpose built outdoor cinema space at Port Edgar Marina in the shadow of the Forth’s iconic bridges. Film Fest on the Forth is also supported Event Scotland in celebration of Scotland’s Year of Coasts and Waters. Ian Georgeson
James Guy, Adam Peaty, Kathleen Dawson and Anna Hopkin of team Great Britain celebrate winning gold in the mixed 4x 100m medley relay with a time of 3;37.58 at the Tokyo Aquatics Center, during the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Tasos Katopodis/UPI/Shutterstock
A protestor wears a mask on the back of her head which says “no” in French as she attends a demonstration in Paris, France. Demonstrators gathered in several cities in France on Saturday to protest against the COVID-19 pass, which grants vaccinated individuals greater ease of access to venues. AP Photo/Adrienne Surprenant
Su Bingtian (L) of China competes during the men’s 100m heats at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Japan. Xinhua/Shutterstock

 

 

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]