News / UK & World In pictures: the news today By Claire Clifton Coles August 4 2021, 2.44pm Updated: August 4 2021, 5.28pm An helicopter drops water over a fire in Varibobi area, northern Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Firefighting planes were resuming operation at first light Wednesday to tackle a major forest fire on the northern outskirts of Athens which raced into residential areas the previous day, forcing thousands to flee their homes amid Greece's worst heatwave in decades. AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. Anglers, hoping to catch mackerel and other fish, cast from the end of Blyth pier in Northumberland as the sun rises over the north east coast of England. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Jordan Leckey at Donaghadee Harbour, close to where he set off on Monday before a new world record time for swimming from Northern Ireland to Scotland. The 29-year-old from Lurgan swam from Donaghadee to Dunskey Castle close in Portpatrick in nine hours, nine minutes and 30 seconds. Liam McBurney/PA Wire John Hajdu MBE (with the Teddy Bear he had with him throughout that time until today), a Holocaust survivor, next to his portrait – Generations: Portraits of Holocaust Survivors a new exhibition at IWM London. Running 6 August 2021 – 7 January 2022 it is a new photography exhibition at IWM London that brings together over 50 contemporary portraits of Holocaust survivors and their families. Guy Bell/Shutterstock Balloons float above Filton, North Bristol, during the first mass ascent during 'Fiesta Fortnight' that will see hundreds of balloons above the skies of Bristol over two weeks, culminating in the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta at Ashton Court Estate. Ben Birchall/PA Wire A helicopter drops water over a fire in Varibobi area, northern Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Firefighting planes were resuming operation at first light Wednesday to tackle a major forest fire on the northern outskirts of Athens which raced into residential areas the previous day, forcing thousands to flee their homes amid Greece's worst heatwave in decades. AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis A justice symbol monument is seen in front of towering grain silos that were gutted in the massive August 2020 explosion at the port that claimed the lives of more than 200 people, in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. A year after the deadly blast, families of the victims are consumed with winning justice for their loved ones and punishing Lebanon's political elite, blamed for causing the disaster through their corruption and neglect. AP Photo/Hussein Malla Shauna Coxsey, of Great Britain, during the speed qualification portion of the women's sport climbing competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. AP Photo/Tsuyoshi Ueda/Pool Photo via AP Pope Francis greets a child during the General audience of Wednesday in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican city<br />General Papal audience of Wednesday, Vatican, Rome, italy, Vatican City