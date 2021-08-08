Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
In pictures: the news today

By Claire Clifton Coles
August 8 2021, 3.57pm
The Japan and Olympic flags fly as country flags are carried in during the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. AP Photo/Vincent Thian
Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day.

A group of fallow deer in the Phoenix Park, Dublin. Sunday August 8, 2021. Damien Eagers/PA Wire
The Japan and Olympic flags fly as country flags are carried in during the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. AP Photo/Vincent Thian
Artist Peter Walker’s The Leaves of the Trees installation, a carpet of 5,000 steel leaves laid out on the floor as memorial honouring those who lost their lives due to the coronavirus pandemic, at Worcester Cathedral. Children from 60 Worcestershire and Dudley schools have also designed paper leaves and visitors to the cathedral can add their own ‘Hope’ leaf to the paper display in the Dean’s Chapel. Picture date: Sunday August 8, 2021. Jacob King/PA Wire
A worker sprays anti-mosquito fog to prevent dengue at a neighborhood in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 8, 2021.<br />Indonesia Jakarta Dengue Prevention
The French Aerial Patrol perform in front of the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, France, Aug. 8, 2021. Celebrations were held in Paris Sunday as part of the handover ceremony of Tokyo 2020 to Paris 2024. Xinhua/Shutterstock
Smoke spreads over the sea at Pefki village on Evia island, about 189 kilometers (118 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. Pillars of billowing smoke and ash are blocking out the sun above Greece’s second-largest island as a days-old wildfire devours pristine forests and triggers more evacuation alerts. AP Photo/Petros Karadjias
Shops are damaged shops after fighting between Taliban and Afghan security forces in Kunduz city, northern Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. Taliban fighters Sunday took control of much of the capital of Kunduz province, including the governor’s office and police headquarters, a provincial council member said. AP Photo/Abdullah Sahil
Charlotte Nichols and Stuart Bates finishing their marathon at Weymouth Beach as they complete their challenge to have taken part in all 96 Olympic sports during the Tokyo Games to raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA) charity. Picture date: Sunday August 8, 2021. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

