Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 23rd 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

In pictures: the news today

By Claire Clifton Coles
August 22 2021, 3.58pm Updated: August 22 2021, 3.58pm
A priest ties thread on the hand of a girl and offers tika on the forehead at a religious site in Kavre of Nepal on the occassion of Janai Purnima. Nepal celebrates Festival of Threads, Kavre, Nepal. Photo by Subash Shrestha/Shutterstock
A priest ties thread on the hand of a girl and offers tika on the forehead at a religious site in Kavre of Nepal on the occassion of Janai Purnima. Nepal celebrates Festival of Threads, Kavre, Nepal. Photo by Subash Shrestha/Shutterstock

Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day.

 

Pope Francis waves during his Angelus prayer from his studio window overlooking St. Peter’s Square, at the Vatican. AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia
People evacuated from Kabul arrive at Hindon Air force base near New Delhi, India. A special military flight carrying 168 people, which include 107 Indian nationals and 61 others, landed at Hindon Air force base near New Delhi, according to the External Affairs Ministry spokesman. AP Photo
A priest ties thread on the hand of a girl and offers tika on the forehead at a religious site in Kavre of Nepal on the occassion of Janai Purnima.<br />Nepal celebrates Festival of Threads, Kavre, Nepal. Photo by Subash Shrestha/Shutterstock
41, Kubica Robert (pol), Deletraz Louis (swi), Ye Yifei (chn), Team WRT, Oreca 07 – Gibson, action, pit stop<br />Endurance 24 Hours of Le Mans 2021, 4th round of the 2021 FIA World Endurance Championship, WEC, Le Mans, France. Photo by DPPI/Xavi Bonilla/LiveMedia/Shutterstock
Roger Davis, from Teesside, winner of Penny Farthing World Championships Climb at Beachy Head having broken the world record by 10 seconds with a 13 minute 34 second climb of 4.69 km and an elevation of 146 metres. Beachy Head Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex, UK.
For the 8th consecutive night Bangkok’s Din Daeng district has been the scene of intense clashes. Informally aligned with the pro democracy protest movement that started in July 2020 vocational student groups have increasingly agitated confrontations with police, frustrated with the dire impact the third wave of Covid -19 has had on Thailand and the governments perceived incompetence in handling the crisis these youth see no other option than to resort to violence against the state.<br />Clashes Continue in Bangkok between Anti Government Protesters and Police in Bangkok, Thailand
Bethany Shriever of Great Britain on her way to winning Gold in the Elite Women’s Final.<br />UCI BMX World Championships 2021. Photo by Alex Broadway/</p> <p>SWpix.com/Shutterstock[/caption</p> <p>]</p> <p>[caption id=”attachment_3015493″ align=”alignnone” wid</p> <p>
Flags on fishing vessels whipped by the winds of Tropical Storm Henri in Montauk, as the weather system affects the Atlantic coast. AP Photo/Craig Ruttle
A man carries chairs for parishioners to celebrate a mass on the grounds next to the earthquake-damaged church in Les Cayes, Haiti, eight days after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the area. AP Photo / Matias Delacroix

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]