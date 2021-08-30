Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / UK & World

News in Pictures – August 30th 2021

By John Post
August 30 2021, 4.00pm

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

A small boy dressed up as Lord Krishna arrives at Krishna Mandir temple during Krishna Janmasthami festival in Kathmandu, Nepa. Krishna Janmasthami festival is celebrated annually to mark the birth anniversary of Hindu Lord Krishna. Sunil Sharma/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Overhead view of Doniyor Saliev UZB competing in the Athletics Men’s Long Jump – T12 in the Olympic Stadium, Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Tokyo, Japan. OIS/Joel Marklund.
A couple swim in the ocean near a beach in Keelung where crowd control is implemented, as Taiwan reports only 3 locally acquired cases and zero deaths, according to Taiwan CDC. With gatherings and swimming activities resumed, the self ruled island has been seeing a downward trend of domestic Covid infections and deaths since its major outbreak in May. Daniel Ceng Shou-Yi/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
An uprooted tree lays on a house as Hurricane Ida hits Morgan City, Louisiana, the United States.  Dangerous high-end category 4 Hurricane Ida on Sunday made landfall with maximum sustained winds of 150 miles (about 240 km) per hour just west of Grand Isle, southern U.S. state Louisiana, bringing life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds and dangerous rainfall flooding. Xinhua/Shutterstock
A student wearing protective gears attends a class at a school reopened after several months due to COVID-19 pandemic in Jakarta, Indonesia. Xinhua/Shutterstock
Great Britain’s Harri Jenkins celebrates finishing third in the Men’s 100m T33 final at the Olympic Stadium during day six of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Japan. Joel Marklund for OIS/PA Wire.
Caitlin, 11, (left) and Caoimhe Owens, nine, who are CODA (child of a deaf adult), look at a new mural by Cork artist Peter Martin in Athy, Co Kildare. The mural, which features a scene from Patrick Kavanagh’s poem the Barge, was commissioned by the Athy sing and sign group. Niall Carson/PA Wire
A man goes down as footballers from Bourton Rovers create a splash as they fight for the ball in the River Windrush during the annual traditional river football match in the Cotswolds village of Bourton-in-the-Water, Gloucestershire, where the scoreline fell at a 1-1 draw. Ben Birchall/PA Wire
Members of Extinction Rebellion at London Bridge during their march in central London. Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
Kids stay behind a fence in a hangar as they wait for their departure at the Ramstein U.S. Air Base in Ramstein, Germany. The largest American military community overseas houses thousands Afghan evacuees in a tent city at the airbase. AP Photo/Matthias Schrader

 

 

