News / UK & World News in Pictures – August 30th 2021 By John Post August 30 2021, 4.00pm Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day A small boy dressed up as Lord Krishna arrives at Krishna Mandir temple during Krishna Janmasthami festival in Kathmandu, Nepa. Krishna Janmasthami festival is celebrated annually to mark the birth anniversary of Hindu Lord Krishna. Sunil Sharma/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Overhead view of Doniyor Saliev UZB competing in the Athletics Men's Long Jump – T12 in the Olympic Stadium, Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Tokyo, Japan. OIS/Joel Marklund. A couple swim in the ocean near a beach in Keelung where crowd control is implemented, as Taiwan reports only 3 locally acquired cases and zero deaths, according to Taiwan CDC. With gatherings and swimming activities resumed, the self ruled island has been seeing a downward trend of domestic Covid infections and deaths since its major outbreak in May. Daniel Ceng Shou-Yi/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock An uprooted tree lays on a house as Hurricane Ida hits Morgan City, Louisiana, the United States. Dangerous high-end category 4 Hurricane Ida on Sunday made landfall with maximum sustained winds of 150 miles (about 240 km) per hour just west of Grand Isle, southern U.S. state Louisiana, bringing life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds and dangerous rainfall flooding. Xinhua/Shutterstock A student wearing protective gears attends a class at a school reopened after several months due to COVID-19 pandemic in Jakarta, Indonesia. Xinhua/Shutterstock Great Britain's Harri Jenkins celebrates finishing third in the Men's 100m T33 final at the Olympic Stadium during day six of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Japan. Joel Marklund for OIS/PA Wire. Caitlin, 11, (left) and Caoimhe Owens, nine, who are CODA (child of a deaf adult), look at a new mural by Cork artist Peter Martin in Athy, Co Kildare. The mural, which features a scene from Patrick Kavanagh's poem the Barge, was commissioned by the Athy sing and sign group. Niall Carson/PA Wire A man goes down as footballers from Bourton Rovers create a splash as they fight for the ball in the River Windrush during the annual traditional river football match in the Cotswolds village of Bourton-in-the-Water, Gloucestershire, where the scoreline fell at a 1-1 draw. Ben Birchall/PA Wire Members of Extinction Rebellion at London Bridge during their march in central London. Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire Kids stay behind a fence in a hangar as they wait for their departure at the Ramstein U.S. Air Base in Ramstein, Germany. The largest American military community overseas houses thousands Afghan evacuees in a tent city at the airbase. AP Photo/Matthias Schrader