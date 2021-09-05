Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News in Pictures – September 5th 2021

By Gemma Bibby
September 5 2021, 5.28pm
Max Verstappen celebrates his victory in front of the crowd at the Formula 1 Heineken Dutch Grand Prix 2021, Zandvoort, Netherlands. Florent Gooden/LiveMedia/Shutterstock
A plane is lifted from the sea in the Sandbanks area of Poole Harbour after it crashed into the sea on Saturday afternoon during the Bournemouth Air Festival. The aircraft was part of the Bournemouth Air Festival flight schedule with two people reported to be onboard. Both occupants have been rescued and are reported to have sustained minor injuries. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
A Palestinian boy poses for a photo in al-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City. APAImages/Shutterstock
The peloton climbs a hill in St Ives during the AJ Bell Tour of Britain Stage 1. Penzance.
A man wearing personal protective equipment disinfects a movie theatre in Kathmandu, Nepal. The authorities in the Kathmandu Valley of Nepal on Wednesday decided to end the lockdown imposed since late April to check the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, though certain restrictions shall be kept in place. Xinhua/Shutterstock
A worker repairs the inside of a classroom of Basila Primary School. Educational institutions are to begin resumption after 14 months by Covid-19 lockdown, The Government are allowing the reopening of educational institutions from primary to higher secondary level, on September 12 after a long one and a half year of lockdown due to low corona infection. Maruf Rahman/Eyepix Group/Shutterstock
Visitors experience traditional Chinese architectural arts in Shougang Park during the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijng. Xinhua/Shutterstock
An artisan works on an idol of Hindu God Viswakarma ahead of Viswakarma worship day, at a workshop in Nagaon district of India’s northeastern state of Assam. Xinhua/Shutterstock
An acrobat performs as she hangs under a heliosphere during the start of the Earth Spectacular celebration parade in Wakefield. Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Japan Tokyo Paralympics Closing Ceremony. Xinhua/Shutterstock
Members of the Huginn and Muninn Bedlam morris group perform in Hartley Wintney in Hampshire. The Morris group joined the Hook Eagle Border Morris group to celebrate their 30th birthday celebrations as they ‘Morris bombed’ locations around the village during the Hartley Wintney festival.  Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
People enjoy the sun in St James’s Park, London. Parts of the UK could see an official heatwave in the coming days, with temperatures hitting almost 30C (86F), forecasters have said. Yui Mok/PA Wire

