News / UK & World In pictures: the news today By Jamie Ross September 6 2021, 6.26pm Recently arrived Afghan citizen Adbullah watches on from the boundary as his father takes part in a cricket match with members of Newport Pagnell Town Cricket Club in Buckinghamshire, organised by the club as a gesture to welcome them to the UK. Picture by PA. Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. Two-week-old Southern white rhino calf Nandi explores her enclosure for the first time with mum Tuli at Whipsnade Zoo. Picture by PA. Police officers and prison guards inspect the scene of a prison escape outside the Gilboa prison in northern Israel where a manhunt has been launched after several Palestinian prisoners escaped overnight. Picture by AP. A group of people thought to be migrants are brought ashore from a lifeboat at Dungeness in Kent, after being picked-up following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture by PA. Recently arrived Afghan citizen Adbullah watches on from the boundary as his father takes part in a cricket match with members of Newport Pagnell Town Cricket Club in Buckinghamshire, organised by the club as a gesture to welcome them to the UK. Picture by PA. Health worker Amanda Henriquez, right, embraces his daughter Nicol Parra, who carries a picture of her father, David Parra, who died of Covid-19, during a vigil in Chile to honour victims of the pandemic. Picture by AP. Alpha jets from the Patrouille de France team and two French Air Force Rafale jets spray lines of smoke in the colors of the Greek flag as they fly past the Parthenon Temple atop the Acropolis hill. The performance was the closing of an annual airshow, known as Athens Flying Week, which hosts aerobatic teams from several countries. Picture by AP. Palestinian supporters of Islamic Jihad take part in a rally celebrating after the escape of Six Palestinian prisoners from Israeli Jails, in Gaza city. Six Palestinians broke out of an Israeli prison through a tunnel dug beneath a sink, triggering a massive manhunt for the group that includes a prominent ex-militant. APAImages/Shutterstock Hundreds of people have gathered outside Athens Cathedral where Greek composer and politician Mikis Theodorakis is to lie in state in a chapel of the cathedral for three days ahead of his burial on the southern island of Crete. Eurokinissi/Shutterstock