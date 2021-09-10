Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
In pictures: the news today

By Claire Clifton Coles
September 10 2021, 7.07pm
The word 'STAY' features on the Piccadilly Circus Lights as part of a new campaign to mark World Suicide Prevention Day. Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), London. David Parry/PA Wire
Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day.

The Duchess of Rothesay carries out an engagement in Nairn, meeting Morag and her daughter Maggie Young. Picture by Jason Hedges/ DCT Media.
The word ‘STAY’ features on the Piccadilly Circus Lights as part of a new campaign to mark World Suicide Prevention Day. Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), London. David Parry/PA Wire
Anti-government protesters during a street protest calling for the resignation of Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, in Bangkok, Thailand. Anusak Laowilas/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
A giant marionette, representing a Syrian girl, is controlled by puppeteers in St. Peter’s Square, at the Vatican. The 3.5 meters (11 feet) tall puppet, called Amal, representing all displaced children, is part of the project The Walk by the Good Chance Theater, which began on the Turkish-Syrian border and involves walking the puppet over 8,000km (5000 miles)in Europe to promote the simple message ‘don’t forget about us’ Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP
Revellers watch AJ Tracey performing at the TRNSMT Festival at Glasgow Green in Glasgow. Lesley Martin/PA Wire
M-Sport Ford World Rally Team, Ford Fiesta Mk II, action<br />Rally 2021 Acropolis Rally Greece, 9th round of the 2021 FIA WRC, FIA World Rally Championship. Nikos Katikis/LiveMedia/Shutterstock
Photographer and film maker Wim Wenders attends his eponymous ‘Wim Wenders: Photographing Ground Zero’ exhibition at the Imperial War Museum in London. Jonathan Brady/PA Wire
Devotees carry an idol of elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha to take home for worship during Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations in Mumbai, India, . The 10-day long Ganesh festival began Friday and ends with the immersion of Ganesha idols in water bodies on the final day. AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool
A worker pushes a robot into position outside the World Robot Conference held in Beijing, China. AP Photo/Ng Han Guan

