News / UK & World News in Pictures – September 13th 2021 By John Post September 13 2021, 4.00pm Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day Luke Jerram's 'Museum of the Moon' at Durham Cathedral. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Tourists walk a mountain trail in the area of Black Lake and Granat summits in Tatra mountains, Poland as warm weekend attracted crowds. Dominika Zarzycka/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Moments during the bullfight in the Arenas de Arles between Antonio Ferrera, Miguel Angel Perera and Emilio de Justo in Arles. Jose Luis Contreras/DAX via ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Boris Johnson listens to apprentice Amy Gray during a visit to a British Gas training academy in Leicestershire. Rui Vieira/PA Wire Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine staff work on samples at the newly opened Pandemic Institute at The Spine in Liverpool. The Pandemic Institute will offer world-leading clinical and research expertise across all stages of the pandemic lifecycle, with the aim of accelerating the global response to pandemics. Peter Byrne/PA Wire Royal Navy crew from HMS Albion arrive to take part in the ancient ceremony of the Constable's Dues at the Tower of London, in which they present a barrel of wine to the Constable of the Tower. Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire Models backstage prepare for the catwalk during New York Fashion Week. Megan Cencula/Shutterstock Smoke rises over smoke filled mountains near the town of Jubrique, in Malaga province, Spain. Firefighting crews in southern Spain are looking at the sky for much-needed rainfall they hope can help extinguish a stubborn mega-fire that has ravaged 7,400 hectares (18,300 acres) in five days and displaced just under 3,000 people from their homes. Authorities are describing the blaze in Sierra Bermeja, a mountain range in the Malaga province, as a sixth-generation fire of the extreme kind brought by the shifting climate on the planet. AP Photo/Pedro Armestre Immigration Enforcement officers and members of the RNLI assist a group of people thought to be migrants from an RNLI lifeboat after they were brought into Dungeness, Kent, by an RNLI lifeboat following a small boat incident in the Channel. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire A visitor takes photos of the works in the exhibition "The Magritte Machine", the first retrospective in Madrid dedicated to the Belgian artist René Magritte, one of the greatest representatives of Surrealism, which can be visited from tomorrow until January 30, 2022 at the Museo Nacional Thyssen-Bornemisza in Madrid. Atilano Garcia/SOPA Images/Shutterstock