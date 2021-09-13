Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News in Pictures – September 13th 2021

By John Post
September 13 2021, 4.00pm
Post Thumbnail

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

Luke Jerram’s ‘Museum of the Moon’ at Durham Cathedral. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
Tourists walk a mountain trail in the area of Black Lake and Granat summits in Tatra mountains, Poland as warm weekend attracted crowds. Dominika Zarzycka/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Moments during the bullfight in the Arenas de Arles between Antonio Ferrera, Miguel Angel Perera and Emilio de Justo in Arles. Jose Luis Contreras/DAX via ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Boris Johnson listens to apprentice Amy Gray during a visit to a British Gas training academy in Leicestershire. Rui Vieira/PA Wire
Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine staff work on samples at the newly opened Pandemic Institute at The Spine in Liverpool. The Pandemic Institute will offer world-leading clinical and research expertise across all stages of the pandemic lifecycle, with the aim of accelerating the global response to pandemics. Peter Byrne/PA Wire
Royal Navy crew from HMS Albion arrive to take part in the ancient ceremony of the Constable’s Dues at the Tower of London, in which they present a barrel of wine to the Constable of the Tower. Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire
Models backstage prepare for the catwalk during New York Fashion Week.  Megan Cencula/Shutterstock
Smoke rises over smoke filled mountains near the town of Jubrique, in Malaga province, Spain. Firefighting crews in southern Spain are looking at the sky for much-needed rainfall they hope can help extinguish a stubborn mega-fire that has ravaged 7,400 hectares (18,300 acres) in five days and displaced just under 3,000 people from their homes. Authorities are describing the blaze in Sierra Bermeja, a mountain range in the Malaga province, as a sixth-generation fire of the extreme kind brought by the shifting climate on the planet. AP Photo/Pedro Armestre
Immigration Enforcement officers and members of the RNLI assist a group of people thought to be migrants from an RNLI lifeboat after they were brought into Dungeness, Kent, by an RNLI lifeboat following a small boat incident in the Channel. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
A visitor takes photos of the works in the exhibition “The Magritte Machine”, the first retrospective in Madrid dedicated to the Belgian artist René Magritte, one of the greatest representatives of Surrealism, which can be visited from tomorrow until January 30, 2022 at the Museo Nacional Thyssen-Bornemisza in Madrid. Atilano Garcia/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

 

 

 

