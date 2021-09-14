News / UK & World News in Pictures – September 14th 2021 By John Post September 14 2021, 4.00pm Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day David Crombie, Senior Paintings Conservator at the National Museums Liverpool, looks over Easter, a painting during a photo call for the Sickert: A Life in Art exhibition at the Walker Art Gallery, Liverpool, a major retrospective of artist Walter Richard Sickert. Peter Byrne/PA Wire A scaffold is erected inside the stone circle as specialist contractors from SSH Conservation repair defects from previous repairs, carried out the 1950’s, on a trilithon in the stone circle and carry out vital conservation work at Stonehenge, Wiltshire. Ben Birchall/PA Wire An Afghan national residing in India holds a placard during a protest in New Delhi on September 14, 2021, against Pakistan’s alleged support to the Taliban in Afghanistan. Ajay Kumar/Shutterstock Border Force officers row a small boat into Dover, Kent, which was used by people thought to be migrants following a small boat incident in the Channel. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire ‘Hopeman Happiness’, taken at Moray, Scotland, by Jacky Pratt is the People and Recreation category winner in the 2021 Ultimate Sea View photography competition run by national maritime charity, the Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society. Jacky Pratt/PA Wire This mornings downpour of rain and mist did not dampen the enthusiasm of the cruise ship Disney Magic as she made her maiden call to the River Thames and berthed at London international Cruise Terminal playing ‘Wish upon a star’ to the delight of onlookers who wished the rain would stop! Fraser Gray/Shutterstock Gordon Reid is pictured on his return to Scotland following his recent US Open victory in the men’s wheelchair doubles at Glasgow Airport. Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group Workers begin wrapping the Arc de Triomphe monument in Paris, a project by late artist Christo and Jeanne-Claude and will be on view from, Sept. 18 to Oct. The famed Paris monument will be wrapped in 25,000 square meters of fabric in silvery blue, and with 3,000 meters of red rope. AP Photo/Thibault Camus An art exhibition at the Contemporary Art Centre in Gaza City displays work done by artist Khaled Hussein. Depicted through his sculptures are young Palestinians who have lost their limbs during the wars and conflicts with Israel and the Great March of Return in the Gaza Strip. APAImages/Shutterstock The launch of The Blue Paradox, an immersive experience exploring the ocean plastic pollution crisis hosted by SC Johnson in partnership with Conservation International, at Exhibition London. The two-week educational event opens to the public on September 15 and features a 360-degree digital projection of the ocean’s surface to examine how businesses, governments and individuals can work together to create a more sustainable world. David Parry/PA Wire Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up