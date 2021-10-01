News in Pictures – 1 October 2021 By Louise Gowans October 1 2021, 4.00pm People walk past Luke Jerram's In Memoriam, a powerful and significant art installation, created in memorial to the losses experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic, after it was installed in Bristol's College Green. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. Special forces soldiers march in a military parade marking the 61st anniversary of Cyprus’ independence from British colonial rule in the Cypriot capital Nicosia. AP Photo/Philippos Christou A group of judges pose for a photo outside the west door of Westminster Abbey, London, ahead of the annual Judges Service, which marks the start of the new legal year. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire, People walk past Luke Jerram’s In Memoriam, a powerful and significant art installation, created in memorial to the losses experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic, after it was installed in Bristol’s College Green. The installation, which will be open to the public from 1st-17th October, is made up of over 100 flags made from NHS hospital bed sheets. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral Cricket Pavilion to mark the start of the official planting season for the Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) at the Balmoral Estate. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire Girl And Balloon during a photocall at Christie’s, London, a major Banksy artwork which will be included in the upcoming 20th/21st Century: Evening Sale including Thinking Italian. The piece has a sale estimate of £2.5-3.5 million. Ian West/PA Wire Veronica Ryan unveils the first permanent UK public artwork dedicated to the Windrush Generation at Narrow Way Square, London. Jonathan Brady/PA Wire Indian women in traditional attire practice Garba, a traditional dance of Gujarat state, ahead of Hindu festival of Navratri in Ahmadabad, India. AP Photo/Ajit Solanki Motorists queue for fuel at an ESSO petrol station in Ashford, Kent. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland, helps to make a<br />‘Duke of Rothesay’ cocktail during a visit to Johnnie Walker Princes Street to officially open the new global visitor experience in Edinburgh. Jane Barlow/PA Wire [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up