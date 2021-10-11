Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
In pictures: the news today

By Jamie Ross
October 11 2021, 4.15pm
A cargo Boeing 777 of China Southern Airlines flying from Amsterdam to Shanghai is silhouetted against the Sun with a Sun spot, a result of solar activity, over the village of Podolye, Russia. Picture by AP.

Our picture editors bring you the best pictures from the news today.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (second right) meets with the three Baltic Foreign Ministers Edgars Rinkvis (left), Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia, Eva-Maria Liimets, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia and Gabrielius Landsbergis, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania at Chevening House in Kent. Picture by PA.
Garda inspector John Fitzgrald holds a media briefing at a search a wooded area of Brewel East, on the Kildare/Wicklow border for the remains of Deirdre Jacob who disappeared over 20 years ago. Picture by PA.
Climate activists dressed in black and wearing skeletal masks drag a mocked-up fishing trawler through Dublin, Ireland, as they call for the Irish Government to take action against over-fishing. Picture by PA.
A statue of Prime Minister Boris Johnson splattered with oil as campaigners from Greenpeace demonstrate Downing Street, London, against the Cambo oil field off the west coast of Shetland. Picture by PA.
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuer workers fortify a temporary dyke against the flooding at the Lianbo Village in Hejin City, in northern China’s Shanxi Province. Picture by AP.
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, by Border Force officers following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture by PA.
Visitors looking at two types of floating machines – called aerobes, which are filled with helium, propelled by rotors and powered by a small battery pack, and respond to different elements of their environment – during the Tate Modern press view in London, for the Hyundai Commission, undertaken by Anicka Yi. Picture by PA.
Runners and riders in action as they compete at Wolverhampton racecourse. Picture by PA.

