News in Pictures – October 15th 2021 By John Post October 15 2021, 3.30pm

Dancers from 'Just Us Dance' perform en masse ahead of choreographer Joseph Toonga's work 'Born To Protest' at Dance International Glasgow this month, at the Queens Park Arena in Glasgow, Scotland. Photo by Alan Harvey/ SNS Group A person places a replica of the Safin mask into a display cabinet at the new Bond in Motion – No Time To Die exhibition at the National Motor Museum in Beaulieu, Hampshire, which features cars, gadgets and costumes from the latest Bond film. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Devotees dance in rhythm in front of an idol of Hindu goddess Durga inside a "pandal," a temporary structure set up to worship, during Durga Puja festival in New Delhi, India. The festival commemorates the slaying of a demon king by lion-riding, ten armed goddess Durga, marking the triumph of good over evil. AP Photo/Altaf Qadri Archivist Robert Athol with a bronze statue of a cockerel called The Okukor, one of the Benin Bronzes, at Jesus College, University of Cambridge. The statue will be returned to the Court of Benin in southern Nigeria on October 27 after three years of discussion between the college's Legacy of Slavery Working Party and the Benin Dialogue Group has concluded that the royal ancestral heirloom "belongs with the current Oba at the Court of Benin" and it "was looted directly from the Court of Benin". Joe Giddens/PA Wire Radhika Aggarwal and other musicians play the Jubilee Trumpet near St. Paul's to launch the Jubilee For Climate campaign by Africans Rising UK. Sabrina Merolla/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Asher Hollway takes a photograph of art installation Creature Invasion! by Luke Egan and Pete Hamilton, during Light Night Leeds, the UK's largest annual arts and light festival. Over two nights some of Leeds' most recognisable indoor and outdoor spaces are transformed by artworks with performances by local, national and international artists. Danny Lawson/PA Wire Office workers pull a rope for an annual tug-of-war contest as a part of the Marunouchi Sports Fes at Tokyo's Otemachi business district in Tokyo. Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO/Shutterstock Heritier ridden by jockey Henry Brooke clear a fence during the Cazoo British EBF "National Hunt" Novices' Hurdle at Uttoxeter Racecourse. Mike Egerton/PA Wire. Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, during a visit to the London Electric Vehicle Company in Coventry with Mayor of the West Midlands, Andy Street, to see how London's investment in green technology is generating jobs across the UK and to promote London's new Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Strategy. Jacob King/PA Wire Piper Keith Montgomery welcomes a group of activists from the Young Christian Climate Network (YCCN), Christian Aid and the Church of Scotland as they cross the border near Berwick-upon-Tweed into Scotland as they take part 1200 mile relay from the G7 conference in Cornwall to Cop26 in Glasgow. Jane Barlow/PA Wire