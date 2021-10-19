In pictures: the news today By Jamie Ross October 19 2021, 2.22pm Updated: October 19 2021, 3.01pm Model Marta Garcia from Spain joins members of Ethical farming Ireland and My Lovely pig rescue protesting outside Leinster House in Dublin against the export of live pigs. Picture by PA. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best pictures from the news today. Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveils a hydrogen powered JCB Loadall telescopic handler in central London, as the construction equipment firm announced it is investing £100 million on a project to produce super-efficient hydrogen engines. Picture by PA. Greek torch bearer Ioannis Melissanidis, left, Olympic gold medalist in Gymnastics, passes the flame to Christos Volikakis, world Champion in Cycling in front of ancient Parthenon temple atop of the Acropolis Hill in Athens. The flame will be transported by torch relay to Beijing, China, which will host the 2022 Winter Olympics. Picture by AP. Police run toward people suspected of stealing as they leave a supermarket on the two-year anniversary of the start of anti-government mass protests over inequality, in Santiago, Chile. Picture by AP. Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a speech during the Global Investment Summit at the Science Museum, London. Picture by PA. LS Lowry’s ‘The Auction’ on display at Sotheby’s London, before it is offered for sale at the Modern British Art Auction on November 23. The artwork is Lowry’s only known painting of an auction room and is estimated to fetch £1.2 to £1.8 million. Picture by PA. People look at the floral tributes left outside the Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, where Conservative MP Sir David Amess was killed on Friday. Picture by PA. An image taken by drone of the scene in Gorse Park, Kincaidston, where two adults and two children were taken to hospital following a large explosion at a house on Monday. In a statement, police said four houses had been affected by the explosion, with “a number of premises evacuated” and two rest centres set up to assist. Picture by PA. Actor Jude Law (left) walks with Little Amal, a 3.5-metre-tall puppet of a nine-year-old Syrian girl, as it is greeted by children on arrival at Folkestone Beach, Kent, as part of the Handspring Puppet Company’s ‘The Walk’. The puppet started her journey in Turkey on July 27 and has travelled nearly 8,000km across Greece, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium and France, symbolising millions of displaced children. Picture by PA. Newsagent Len Quinn sells a copy of the Southend Echo at his shop in Southend-on-Sea in Essex. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that the Queen has agreed Southend will be granted city status following the murder of MP Sir David Amess. Picture by PA. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close