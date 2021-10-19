Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
In pictures: the news today

By Jamie Ross
October 19 2021, 2.22pm Updated: October 19 2021, 3.01pm
Model Marta Garcia from Spain joins members of Ethical farming Ireland and My Lovely pig rescue protesting outside Leinster House in Dublin against the export of live pigs. Picture by PA.

Our picture editors bring you the best pictures from the news today.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveils a hydrogen powered JCB Loadall telescopic handler in central London, as the construction equipment firm announced it is investing £100 million on a project to produce super-efficient hydrogen engines. Picture by PA.
Greek torch bearer Ioannis Melissanidis, left, Olympic gold medalist in Gymnastics, passes the flame to Christos Volikakis, world Champion in Cycling in front of ancient Parthenon temple atop of the Acropolis Hill in Athens. The flame will be transported by torch relay to Beijing, China, which will host the 2022 Winter Olympics. Picture by AP.
Police run toward people suspected of stealing as they leave a supermarket on the two-year anniversary of the start of anti-government mass protests over inequality, in Santiago, Chile. Picture by AP.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a speech during the Global Investment Summit at the Science Museum, London. Picture by PA.
LS Lowry’s ‘The Auction’ on display at Sotheby’s London, before it is offered for sale at the Modern British Art Auction on November 23. The artwork is Lowry’s only known painting of an auction room and is estimated to fetch £1.2 to £1.8 million. Picture by PA.
People look at the floral tributes left outside the Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, where Conservative MP Sir David Amess was killed on Friday. Picture by PA.
An image taken by drone of the scene in Gorse Park, Kincaidston, where two adults and two children were taken to hospital following a large explosion at a house on Monday. In a statement, police said four houses had been affected by the explosion, with “a number of premises evacuated” and two rest centres set up to assist. Picture by PA.
Actor Jude Law (left) walks with Little Amal, a 3.5-metre-tall puppet of a nine-year-old Syrian girl, as it is greeted by children on arrival at Folkestone Beach, Kent, as part of the Handspring Puppet Company’s ‘The Walk’. The puppet started her journey in Turkey on July 27 and has travelled nearly 8,000km across Greece, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium and France, symbolising millions of displaced children. Picture by PA.
Newsagent Len Quinn sells a copy of the Southend Echo at his shop in Southend-on-Sea in Essex. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that the Queen has agreed Southend will be granted city status following the murder of MP Sir David Amess. Picture by PA.

