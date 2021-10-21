In pictures: the news today By Jamie Ross October 21 2021, 2.56pm Updated: October 21 2021, 2.57pm Giant poppies are painted onto the grass pyramids alongside the M8 motorway near Bathgate by Jim Dawson, head groundsman from Murrayfield, to coincide with the launch of the 2021 PoppyScotland appeal and mark the start of the remembrance period. Picture by PA. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today. Walkers taking part in the Grenadier Walk of Oman, during a break at Horse Guards Parade, Whitehall, after arriving in London where they are due to finish the charity walk at the Anglo Omani Society. The team were due to cross the Omani desert, however, due to the global pandemic, crossed the UK, walking the equivalent distance of 10 marathons in 12 days, to raise funds and awareness for Walking With The Wounded’s employment, mental health, care coordination and volunteering programmes. Picture by PA. India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Parvesh Singh Varma distributes sweets among his supporters to celebrate 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi, India. India has administered 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine, passing a milestone for the South Asian country where the delta variant fuelled its first crushing surge this year. Picture by AP. Royal Navy personnel and guests on board HMS Victory in Portsmouth as they take part in a ceremony to mark the 216th anniversary of the Battle of Trafalgar. Picture by PA. In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, policemen and firefighters walk through damaged shophouses following a gas explosion in Shenyang in northeastern China’s Liaoning Province. Several people were killed and over dozen injured in the gas explosion at a restaurant according to local authorities. Picture by AP. Bristol harbour. Emergency services were called to the scene early on Thursday after an HGV ended up partially submerged in the water, with the cab perched on the dock. Picture by Dave Hill via PA. Archbishop of Armagh and the Primate of All Ireland, Archbishop Eamon Martin (centre) speaking during a service to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland at St Patrick’s Cathedral in Armagh. The prayer service has been organised by the four main churches to mark the formation of Northern Ireland and the partition of Ireland in 1921. Picture by PA. A person views Frida Kahlo’s ‘Diego y yo’ at Sotheby’s London, before it is offered for sale at the Modern Evening Sale in New York next month where it is estimated to fetch in excess of $30million. Picture by PA. Andrew Carvel with giant pirate ship the “Elizabeth Dane” that he has built using scrap wood in the garden of his home in Tamworth, Staffordshire. The ship measures nine-metres long and is adorned with a pirate flags, skeletons and bloodied sails, and took Mr Carvel a few weeks to construct. Picture by PA. MPs, Peers and Zero Hour supporters following the delivery of a petition to 10 Downing Street, London, calling on the Prime Minister to make a commitment to implement three climate change policies as an outcome of COP26 and COP15, as part of Zero Hour’s ‘Three Outcomes We Can’t Live Without’ campaign. Picture by PA. Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Matt Jukes gives a statement outside New Scotland Yard in London in connection of the death of Southend West MP Sir David Amess, after a man was charged with the terrorism-related murder of the MP. Picture by PA. Runners and riders in in the Ludlow Brewery Novices’ Hurdle at Ludlow Racecourse, Shropshire. Picture by PA. The coffin of James Brokenshire is carried from St John The Evangelist church in Bexley, south-east London, after his funeral. The former Government minister and Conservative MP for Old Bexley and Sidcup died aged 53 after suffering from lung cancer. Picture by PA. Healthcare workers shout slogans during a rally organized by their unions outside the Health Ministry in Athens. Hundreds of Greek state hospital workers marched through central Athens as part of a 24-hour strike to protest staff shortages and compulsory coronavirus vaccinations. Picture by AP. Lava flows from a volcano destroying houses at La Laguna neighbourhood on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain. A second tongue of lava is expected to reach the Atlantic today and release more toxic gases into the atmosphere, an event which will lead to the home confinement of some nearby towns. Picture by AP. Taliban fighters stand guard during women’s protest in Kabul, Afghanistan. Picture by AP. The Nuri rocket, the first domestically produced space rocket, lifts off from a launch pad at the Naro Space Center in Goheung, South Korea. Picture by AP. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Why driving an EV across the Highlands isn’t all an electric dream Half of A&Es and urgent care services ‘require improvement or are inadequate’ Nuno Espirito Santo confident Tottenham can still qualify GB News hires Sunday Express editor Michael Booker