News in Pictures – October 26th 2021 By John Post October 26 2021, 3.20pm

Sunrise above and unseasonably warm weather above the Kent town of Gravesend. Image shows Gravesend Town Pier againt a dawn sky. Fraser Gray/Shutterstock The Debut launch event at Fuji Speedway Racing Course of The Pratical Hoverbike 'XTURISMO' by A.L.I. Technologies, Shizuoka Pref, Japan. Masatoshi Okauchi/Shutterstock Sebastien Sainsbury, CEO, at Crate to Plate's urban farm near Elephant and Castle, housed in two shipping containers which uses hydroponics technology and nutrient rich water to grow greens vertically in urban environments all year round. Products are delivered to customers locally within 24 hours of harvesting using electric vehicles. PinPep/Shutterstock The installation by artist JR on display at the Great Pyramids of Giza in Giza, Egypt. The exhibition, presented by the organization Art D'Egypte in partnership with works by Egyptian and foreign contemporary artists. Ziad Ahmed/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Riley Wills with a Harry Potter Platform 9 ¾ trolley, which has been unveiled in Cardiff Central station, and will be on display until 28th October. This is the third of five stops on a tour of UK and Ireland to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone film.<br />Harry Potter Trolley Tour, Cardiff, Wales. PinPep/Shutterstock Late Constable at the Royal Academy exhibition, explores the last twelve years of John Constable's career, from 1825 until his death in 1837, Royal Academy, London. Amer Ghazzal/Shutterstock Queen Elizabeth II appears on a screen via videolink from Windsor Castle, where she is in residence, during a virtual audience to receive the Ambassador from the Republic of Korea, Gunn Kim at Buckingham Palace, London. Victoria Jones/PA Wire A staff member prepares food for residents at a residential area under temporary lockdown due to resurgence of COVID-19 in Anning District of Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province. Xinhua/Shutterstock. A visually impaired worker makes candles at a workshop inside the Blind School Relief Association in New Delhi, India. The association sells candles, oil lamps, or 'diyas' and paper products made by visually-impaired trainees and workers during an annual 'Blind School Diwali Mela' ahead of the Diwali festival in India. Mayank Makhija/NurPhoto/Shutterstock A Celtic fan pauses for thought after tying a Celtic jersey at the gates at Ibrox Stadium, in tribute to former Rangers FC manager Walter Smith, who passed away today, Glasgow. Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock