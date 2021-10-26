Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

News in Pictures – October 26th 2021

By John Post
October 26 2021, 3.20pm

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

Sunrise above and unseasonably warm weather above the Kent town of Gravesend. Image shows Gravesend Town Pier againt a dawn sky. Fraser Gray/Shutterstock
The Debut launch event at Fuji Speedway Racing Course of The Pratical Hoverbike ‘XTURISMO’ by A.L.I. Technologies, Shizuoka Pref, Japan. Masatoshi Okauchi/Shutterstock
Sebastien Sainsbury, CEO, at Crate to Plate’s urban farm near Elephant and Castle, housed in two shipping containers which uses hydroponics technology and nutrient rich water to grow greens vertically in urban environments all year round. Products are delivered to customers locally within 24 hours of harvesting using electric vehicles. PinPep/Shutterstock
The installation by artist JR on display at the Great Pyramids of Giza in Giza, Egypt. The exhibition, presented by the organization Art D’Egypte in partnership with works by Egyptian and foreign contemporary artists. Ziad Ahmed/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Riley Wills with a Harry Potter Platform 9 ¾ trolley, which has been unveiled in Cardiff Central station, and will be on display until 28th October. This is the third of five stops on a tour of UK and Ireland to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone film.<br />Harry Potter Trolley Tour, Cardiff, Wales. PinPep/Shutterstock
Late Constable at the Royal Academy exhibition, explores the last twelve years of John Constable’s career, from 1825 until his death in 1837, Royal Academy, London. Amer Ghazzal/Shutterstock
Queen Elizabeth II appears on a screen via videolink from Windsor Castle, where she is in residence, during a virtual audience to receive the Ambassador from the Republic of Korea, Gunn Kim at Buckingham Palace, London. Victoria Jones/PA Wire
A staff member prepares food for residents at a residential area under temporary lockdown due to resurgence of COVID-19 in Anning District of Lanzhou, northwest China’s Gansu Province. Xinhua/Shutterstock.
A visually impaired worker makes candles at a workshop inside the Blind School Relief Association in New Delhi, India. The association sells candles, oil lamps, or ‘diyas’ and paper products made by visually-impaired trainees and workers during an annual ‘Blind School Diwali Mela’ ahead of the Diwali festival in India. Mayank Makhija/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
A Celtic fan pauses for thought after tying a Celtic jersey at the gates at Ibrox Stadium, in tribute to former Rangers FC manager Walter Smith, who passed away today, Glasgow.  Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock

 

 

