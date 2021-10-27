Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

News in Pictures – October 27th 2021

By John Post
October 27 2021, 4.00pm

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

A staff member watches a preview of the Imagine Picasso immersive exhibition where more than 200 works by Pablo Picasso are projected on screens and three-dimensional structures, in Vancouver, British Columbia. Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP
Dame Maureen Lipman, Actress. For services to Charity, Entertainment and the Arts.<br />Investitures at Windsor Castle. Paul Grover/Shutterstock
Mandatory Credit: Photo by  (12555768b)<br />A potter makes earthen lamps at his workshop ahead of the Diwali (the festival of lights) at Tiyara village in Kangra district of India’s Himachal Pradesh state. Xinhua/Shutterstock
The flock of swans on the River Thames in Windsor this morning were very hungry as they scrabbled to get scraps of bread from locals feeding them. Fortunately there are at least 20 new cygnets on this stretch of the River Thames. Maureen McLean/Shutterstock
Free Julian Assange protest outside the Royal Courts of Justice., Royal Courts of Justice, London. Guy Bell/Shutterstock
Master of Jesus College Sonita Alleyne (left) with Director General of Nigeria’s National Commission for Museums and Monuments Professor Abba Isa Tijani ahead of a ceremony at Jesus College, Cambridge, where the looted bronze cockerel, known as the Okukur, will be returned to Nigeria. The Legacy of Slavery Working Party concluded that the statue, which was looted by British colonial forces in 1897 and given to Jesus College in 1905 by the father of a student, “belongs with the current Oba at the Court of Benin”.  Joe Giddens/PA Wire
A family walks past smoke from fumigation in a densely populated area in New Delhi, India. Delhi has reported hundreds of dengue cases, with more than 200 fresh cases in the last week, according to a civic report on vector-borne diseases released on Monday. AP Photo/Manish Swarup
A man waves as he photobombs the scene as Ocean Rebellion activists dressed as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson & Oilhead burn the sail of a boat on the south bank of the river Clyde opposite the venue for the forthcoming COP26 in Glasgow to highlight the destruction of the planet’s oceans. Shutterstock
Gamers play GeForce Now online games inside a pop-up converted phone box powered by 5G, as NVIDIA unveils the World’s Smallest Gaming Arcade, in Exchange Square, Manchester.  Anthony Devlin/PA Wire
Actor Pam Hewitt plays on her phone after finishing preparations for the start of Legends of Horror at Casa Loma, in Toronto. Canadian Press/Shutterstock

 

 

 

