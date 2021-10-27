News in Pictures – October 27th 2021 By John Post October 27 2021, 4.00pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day A staff member watches a preview of the Imagine Picasso immersive exhibition where more than 200 works by Pablo Picasso are projected on screens and three-dimensional structures, in Vancouver, British Columbia. Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP Dame Maureen Lipman, Actress. For services to Charity, Entertainment and the Arts.<br />Investitures at Windsor Castle. Paul Grover/Shutterstock Mandatory Credit: Photo by (12555768b)<br />A potter makes earthen lamps at his workshop ahead of the Diwali (the festival of lights) at Tiyara village in Kangra district of India’s Himachal Pradesh state. Xinhua/Shutterstock The flock of swans on the River Thames in Windsor this morning were very hungry as they scrabbled to get scraps of bread from locals feeding them. Fortunately there are at least 20 new cygnets on this stretch of the River Thames. Maureen McLean/Shutterstock Free Julian Assange protest outside the Royal Courts of Justice., Royal Courts of Justice, London. Guy Bell/Shutterstock Master of Jesus College Sonita Alleyne (left) with Director General of Nigeria’s National Commission for Museums and Monuments Professor Abba Isa Tijani ahead of a ceremony at Jesus College, Cambridge, where the looted bronze cockerel, known as the Okukur, will be returned to Nigeria. The Legacy of Slavery Working Party concluded that the statue, which was looted by British colonial forces in 1897 and given to Jesus College in 1905 by the father of a student, “belongs with the current Oba at the Court of Benin”. Joe Giddens/PA Wire A family walks past smoke from fumigation in a densely populated area in New Delhi, India. Delhi has reported hundreds of dengue cases, with more than 200 fresh cases in the last week, according to a civic report on vector-borne diseases released on Monday. AP Photo/Manish Swarup A man waves as he photobombs the scene as Ocean Rebellion activists dressed as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson & Oilhead burn the sail of a boat on the south bank of the river Clyde opposite the venue for the forthcoming COP26 in Glasgow to highlight the destruction of the planet’s oceans. Shutterstock Gamers play GeForce Now online games inside a pop-up converted phone box powered by 5G, as NVIDIA unveils the World’s Smallest Gaming Arcade, in Exchange Square, Manchester. Anthony Devlin/PA Wire Actor Pam Hewitt plays on her phone after finishing preparations for the start of Legends of Horror at Casa Loma, in Toronto. Canadian Press/Shutterstock Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close