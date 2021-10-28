Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

News in Pictures – October 28th 2021

By John Post
October 28 2021, 3.00pm

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

Lake Tuz, Turkey’s second largest lake, and home to several bird species has seen its waters entirely recede this year, a victim of climate change-induced drought that has hit the region as well as decades-long wrongful agricultural policies that have exhausted the lake’s underground waters. AP Photo/Emrah Gurel
A stormy start to the day as waves crash into the Porthcawl lighthouse, Wales. Dimitris Legakis/Athena Pictures/Shutterstock
A man dressed as Santa Claus outside Selfridges in London as the department store unveils its Christmas windows on Oxford Street. This year’s display is themed around ‘Christmas of Dreams’. Aaron Chown/PA Wire
Hundreds of wooden boats resemble like flowers in Dhaka River Port, Bangladesh as they fan out around their moorings. The boats, decorated with colourful patterned rugs, are ready to transport workers from the outskirts of the city to their jobs in the centre. Mustasinur Rahman Alvi/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Lifeguards gather for their beach rescue training on Kuta Beach in Bali. Indonesians are looking ahead warily toward the upcoming holiday travel season, anxious for critical tourist spending but at the same time worried that an influx of millions of visitors could lead to a new coronavirus wave just as the pandemic seems to be getting better. AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati
Members of staff prepare for Christmas at Castle Howard in York where the White Witch has been revealed as the castle begins to transform into Narnia for Christmas celebrations and visitors. Charlotte Graham/Shutterstock
Amelia Armstrong, aged 11, reads messages at the Poppy Tree at the opening of the Edinburgh Garden of Remembrance, marking the start of the remembrance period. Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Trans artist and LGBTQ+ activist, Mila Jam appears outside the Houses of Parliament in London, in partnership with Deezer celebrating ‘It’s Raining Them’, a re-recording of the classic hit ‘It’s Raining Men’. Doug Peters/PA Wire
Tourists enjoy the autumn scenery on a plank road in Longtoushan scenic area in Hanzhong, northwest China’s Shaanxi Province. Xinhua/Shutterstock
Cross party MPs competing for title the Westminster Dog of the Year competition, organised jointly by Dogs Trust and The Kennel Club, London.  The competition is open to all canines belonging to MPs and Lords and celebrates the special relationship between human and dog. 14 canines took part from across political parties. David Parry/PA Wire

 

