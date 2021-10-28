News in Pictures – October 28th 2021 By John Post October 28 2021, 3.00pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day Lake Tuz, Turkey’s second largest lake, and home to several bird species has seen its waters entirely recede this year, a victim of climate change-induced drought that has hit the region as well as decades-long wrongful agricultural policies that have exhausted the lake’s underground waters. AP Photo/Emrah Gurel A stormy start to the day as waves crash into the Porthcawl lighthouse, Wales. Dimitris Legakis/Athena Pictures/Shutterstock A man dressed as Santa Claus outside Selfridges in London as the department store unveils its Christmas windows on Oxford Street. This year’s display is themed around ‘Christmas of Dreams’. Aaron Chown/PA Wire Hundreds of wooden boats resemble like flowers in Dhaka River Port, Bangladesh as they fan out around their moorings. The boats, decorated with colourful patterned rugs, are ready to transport workers from the outskirts of the city to their jobs in the centre. Mustasinur Rahman Alvi/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Lifeguards gather for their beach rescue training on Kuta Beach in Bali. Indonesians are looking ahead warily toward the upcoming holiday travel season, anxious for critical tourist spending but at the same time worried that an influx of millions of visitors could lead to a new coronavirus wave just as the pandemic seems to be getting better. AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati Members of staff prepare for Christmas at Castle Howard in York where the White Witch has been revealed as the castle begins to transform into Narnia for Christmas celebrations and visitors. Charlotte Graham/Shutterstock Amelia Armstrong, aged 11, reads messages at the Poppy Tree at the opening of the Edinburgh Garden of Remembrance, marking the start of the remembrance period. Jane Barlow/PA Wire Trans artist and LGBTQ+ activist, Mila Jam appears outside the Houses of Parliament in London, in partnership with Deezer celebrating ‘It’s Raining Them’, a re-recording of the classic hit ‘It’s Raining Men’. Doug Peters/PA Wire Tourists enjoy the autumn scenery on a plank road in Longtoushan scenic area in Hanzhong, northwest China’s Shaanxi Province. Xinhua/Shutterstock Cross party MPs competing for title the Westminster Dog of the Year competition, organised jointly by Dogs Trust and The Kennel Club, London. The competition is open to all canines belonging to MPs and Lords and celebrates the special relationship between human and dog. 14 canines took part from across political parties. David Parry/PA Wire Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close