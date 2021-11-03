News in Pictures – 3 November 2021 By Louise Gowans November 3 2021, 4.00pm A Nepalese woman puts marigold petals on a police dog during Tihar festival celebrations at a kennel division in Kathmandu, Nepal, AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. Indigenous leaders in ceremonial dress before marching from from the McLennan Arch, Glasgow Green Park to the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow to announce their arrival at the Cop26 summit. Jane Barlow/PA Wire A red squirrel forages for food ahead of winter in the Widdale Red Squirrel Reserve in the Yorkshire Dales National Park. Danny Lawson/PA Wire Bishop of Orange Kevin W. Vann blesses the Cathedral Memorial Gardens cemetery at Christ Cathedral in Garden Grove, Calif. Leonard Ortiz/The Orange County Register via AP Climate activists stage a mock ceremony on the Buchanan Street Steps, featuring ‘the Queen’ turning off the oil tap, on the anniversary of the Queen inaugurating the flow of North Sea oil on 3 November 1975, during the Cop26 summit being held at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire A Nepalese woman puts marigold petals on a police dog during Tihar festival celebrations at a kennel division in Kathmandu, Nepal. AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha Knitted poppies around the Hampshire village of Hook. Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock A person participates in ‘Catrinas and Skulls Parade’ to Celebrate Mexico’s Day of the Dead. Action Press/Shutterstock Fisherman Jack Bailey, 25, repairs a broken lobster pot line as he lands crabs and lobster on his boat, White Waters, during a days fishing off the coast of Jersey. Ben Birchall/PA Wire The Prince of Wales speaks with Stella McCartney as he views a fashion installation by the designer, at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, during the Cop26 summit being held at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Artist Annabel McCourt unveils her new public artwork titled Murmuration, commissioned by Grimsby Creates as part of a £250,000 investment from the £3.2m Cultural Development Fund to regenerate St James’ Square. Rick Walker/PA Wire Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close