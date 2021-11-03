Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News in Pictures – 3 November 2021

By Louise Gowans
November 3 2021, 4.00pm
A Nepalese woman puts marigold petals on a police dog during Tihar festival celebrations at a kennel division in Kathmandu, Nepal, AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha

Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day.

Indigenous leaders in ceremonial dress before marching from from the McLennan Arch, Glasgow Green Park to the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow to announce their arrival at the Cop26 summit. Jane Barlow/PA Wire
A red squirrel forages for food ahead of winter in the Widdale Red Squirrel Reserve in the Yorkshire Dales National Park. Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Bishop of Orange Kevin W. Vann blesses the Cathedral Memorial Gardens cemetery at Christ Cathedral in Garden Grove, Calif. Leonard Ortiz/The Orange County Register via AP
Climate activists stage a mock ceremony on the Buchanan Street Steps, featuring ‘the Queen’ turning off the oil tap, on the anniversary of the Queen inaugurating the flow of North Sea oil on 3 November 1975, during the Cop26 summit being held at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
A Nepalese woman puts marigold petals on a police dog during Tihar festival celebrations at a kennel division in Kathmandu, Nepal. AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha
Knitted poppies around the Hampshire village of Hook. Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock
A person participates in ‘Catrinas and Skulls Parade’ to Celebrate Mexico’s Day of the Dead. Action Press/Shutterstock
Fisherman Jack Bailey, 25, repairs a broken lobster pot line as he lands crabs and lobster on his boat, White Waters, during a days fishing off the coast of Jersey. Ben Birchall/PA Wire
The Prince of Wales speaks with Stella McCartney as he views a fashion installation by the designer, at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, during the Cop26 summit being held at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
Artist Annabel McCourt unveils her new public artwork titled Murmuration, commissioned by Grimsby Creates as part of a £250,000 investment from the £3.2m Cultural Development Fund to regenerate St James’ Square. Rick Walker/PA Wire

