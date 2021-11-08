In pictures: the news today By Jamie Ross November 8 2021, 3.13pm Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets with medical staff during a visit to Hexham General Hospital in Northumberland. Picture by Peter Summers/ PA Wire. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today. Virgin Atlantic staff pose for a picture at Heathrow Airport’s T3 as they assist passengers before the departure of Virgin Atlantic flight VS3 heading for New York. They are celebrating the reopening of the transatlantic travel corridor, more than 600 days since the US travel ban was introduced due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture by Doug Peters/ PA Wire. Great White Pelicans feed at the Mishmar HaSharon reservoir in Hefer Valley, Israel. Thousands have stopped for food at the reservoir as they make their way to Africa. Picture by Ariel Schalit/ AP. Claudia Winkleman and Victoria Coren Mitchell as they meet and talk to Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of Iranian detainee Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, outside the Foreign Office in London, during his continued hunger strike following his wife losing her latest appeal. Picture by Aaron Chown/ PA Wire. Rescuers near Penwyllt, Powys in the Brecon Beacons, Wales, where a rescue mission is underway to save a man who has been trapped inside a cave in the Ogof Ffynnon Ddu cave system, after falling on Saturday. Because of the injuries suffered in the fall the trapped man is said to be unable to climb out of the cave. Picture by Ben Birchall/PA Wire. A Bonhams gallery assistant adjusts Putting Things in Perspective by Camille Walala, estimated to fetch £4,000 to £6,000 as part of Bonhams’ forthcoming Pop x Culture Sale at their London auction. Picture by Victoria Jones/ PA Wire. Supporter of Telangana Pradesh Congress argues with a police officer during a protest demanding to reduce fuel prices in Hyderabad, India. Picture by Mahesh Kumar A/ AP. FC Barcelona’s new signing coach Xavi Hernandez, right, poses next to FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta during his official presentation at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Picture by Joan Monfort/ AP. Former US president Barack Obama gives a speech during the Cop26 summit at the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow. Picture by Jane Barlow/ PA Wire. Approximately 1,000 shipping containers being stored near Eye in Suffolk. The metal towers are changing the landscape as they pop up in the countryside due to the ongoing problems at nearby Felixstowe port. The containers are piling up because it has now become cheaper for China to make new containers instead of shipping back and recycling the old ones. Picture by Bav Media/ Shutterstock. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Johnson criticised for ‘irresponsibly parading’ around a hospital without a mask Ian Baraclough urges Northern Ireland to finish campaign on a high Andy Robertson: Liverpool star arrives for Scotland duty as calls for Jurgen Klopp to drop ex-Dundee United man grow First Drive: Is the Tesla Model Y the most appealing electric crossover on the market?