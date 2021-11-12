Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Environment

Politics, Protests and Promises: COP26 in Pictures

By John Post and Aileen Robertson
November 12 2021, 4.23pm Updated: November 12 2021, 4.32pm

COP26 or ‘Conference of the Parties’ saw world leaders, scientists, celebrities and protesters converge on Glasgow for the United Nations Climate Change Conference. The ultimate aim of the two-week summit was coming up with a strategy to limit global warming to 1.5C as set out under the Paris Agreement, made when COP21 was held in France. We’ve put together some striking images from a fortnight of speeches, star spotting and Irn-Bru swigging.

During the lead up to COP26, elaborate protests became a daily occurrence on the banks of the River Clyde. Here a member of Ocean Rebellion is seen dressed as Prime Minister Boris Johnson setting light to the sail of a small boat which reads “Your Children’s Future”. The scene represents what protesters have said is “the UK government’s total lack of purpose in combating catastrophic climate change.” Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Not all protests were in Glasgow and several events were held in Dundee in the run up to the UN conference. Extinction Rebellion “rebels” held  a tea party protest outside the V&A to raise awareness of rising sea levels. Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
There has also been an air of celebration and excitement across the UK over the last two weeks. This spectacular light display produced by artist Luke Jerram and Good Energy was projected onto a wind turbine at the UK’s very first wind farm at Delabole in Cornwall, marking its 30 years in operation.  Alistair Heap/PA Wire
COP26 saw many young people getting involved. Fourteen year old violinist Viktor Seifert from St Mary’s Music School in Edinburgh played a driftwood violin in front of the Climate Fringe mural at St John’s Church in the West End of Glasgow. The instrument, which is endorsed by the Marine Conservation Society and UNICEF Ambassador Maxim Vengerov, was made from driftwood collected on Scotland’s beaches to help raise awareness about the environment and the plight of the oceans. Jane Barlow/PA Wire
People from around the globe have seen COP26 as a ‘now or never’ moment to save the natural world. Thaline Karaja and other members of her Brazilian tribe travelled to Glasgow to highlight the impacts of deforestation and mining. Andrew Cawley
COP26 was officially opened on Sunday October 31 by summit president Alok Sharma. The procedural opening ceremony marked the beginning of negotiations by leaders from across the globe. Christopher Furlong/PA Wire
The very arrival of world leaders in Glasgow illustrated their reliance on fossil fuels. Pictured is the motorcade of US President Joe Biden travelling along the M8. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Activism continued on the streets of Glasgow in more and more inventive ways. Ocean Rebellion made use of deep sea fishing nets to call for an end to bottom trawling and dredging of our seas and oceans. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
The Queen had been due to give a speech on the first day of talks but was advised by her doctors not to travel. Instead she delivered what was a a very personal and poignant talk on what it means to lead a country beyond short term gains towards a sustainable future. She was watched not only by world leaders and politicians but by her family, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who were in attendance at the summit. Alberto Pezzali/PA Wire
Naturalist and broadcaster Sir David Attenborough, who has been documenting the natural world since the 1950s, gave an impassioned speech. He implored world leaders to take note of the scientific evidence on the dangers of climate change and to act now to ensure global temperatures rise no more than 1.5C. Jeff J Mitchell/PA Wire
Climate activist Greta Thunberg gave a somewhat different kind of speech, although not any less passionate, alongside fellow climate activists during a demonstration at Festival Park. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
As well as drawing in expertise from scientists and politicians, COP26 also caught the attention of many celebrity activists who came to the event to listen to and contribute to the discussion. The Prince of Wales speaks with designer Stella McCartney and Leonardo DiCaprio at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
But it was all too much for some as talks on the climate emergency went on. Pictured is Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden during a session on ‘accelerating clean technology innovation and deployment’ with world leaders and individuals from the private sector. Jeff J Mitchell/ PA Wire
The runway at RAF Leuchars in Fife came in handy during COP26. Here a US cargo aircraft is seen delivering what appear to be presidential helicopters. Gill Howie/ Squadron Prints Ltd
Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was present throughout the two week conference. Jane Barlow/PA Wire
As negotiations continued inside the conference, environmental protesters continued to demonstrate on the streets of Glasgow, finding imaginative ways to get their point across. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
U.S. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was able to experience a taste of Scotland, quite literally, as First Minister Nicola Surgeon presented her with a can of Irn Bru. Nicola Sturgeon/ Twitter
As the final day of talks and negotiations began campaigners wearing ‘big heads’ of world leaders, including Boris Johnson, Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau and Narendra Modi gathered for Oxfam’s ‘Ineffective Fire-Fighting World Leaders’ protest performance in front of a 10 foot globe with a simulated bonfire. Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Two Climate Justice Activists at the Cop26 Gates presented arriving delegates on the last day of official talks with the optimistic message of ‘no COP27’, when the reality is that the deals and negotiations being made inside will most likely be an ongoing conversation for some time to come.  Andrew Milligan/PA Wire