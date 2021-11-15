A Hogwarts anniversary and Thunderbirds under the hammer: Monday’s News in Pictures By John Post November 15 2021, 4.00pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day A domesticated elephant walks along a busy street in Gauhati, India There are an estimated 28,000 wild elephants in India, along with thousands of domesticated ones that do everything from performing in shows to carrying heavy loads in the country’s big cities. AP Photo/Anupam Nath A Bonhams member of staff poses next to (left) an original Captain Paul Travers puppet head from Thunderbirds, with an estimate of £10,000-15,000, and an original Captain Blue puppet head and hands from Captain Scarlet and the Mysterons, with an estimate of £8,000-10,000, during a photo call for highlights from Bonhams’ Film, Rock and Pop sale at Bonhams, London. Yui Mok/PA Wire A pedestrian wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus, walks in front of a mural, at a metro station in Athens, Greece Authorities say the rate of death related to COVID-19 in Greece has reached its highest level in six months as roughly one-third of the country’s population remains unvaccinated. AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis Migrants make their way to the checkpoint “Kuznitsa” at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus. European Union foreign ministers are expected Monday to decide to expand sanctions against Belarus to include airlines, travel agents and individuals alleged to be helping to lure migrants to Europe as part of a “hybrid attack” against the bloc by President Alexander Lukashenko. Oksana Manchuk/BelTA pool photo via AP Costume and fashion designer Bob Mackie poses amongst memorabilia from his career, at his home in Palm Springs, California. A new book, “The Art of Bob Mackie,” spans the 60-year career of the Oscar and Emmy Award winning designer. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Novak Djokovic of Serbia walks onto court at Day 2 of the ATP World Tour Finals in Turin, Italy. Ella Ling/Shutterstock A Palestinian farmer works in his land in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip near the border with Israel. Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Cake artist Michelle Wibowo unveils a spectacular cake depicting Hogwarts Castle to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’s release in UK and Irish cinemas. The first slices of the cake were presented to local fans inside the Great Hall at Warner Bros, London. PinPep/Shutterstock Pigeons fly against shining sun rays through clouds across the sky at Hanumandhoka Durbar Square in Kathmandu, Nepal. Sunil Sharma/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery mark the birthday of His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales by firing a 41 round Gun Salute from 6 guns in an autumnal Green Park, London. Guy Bell/Shutterstock