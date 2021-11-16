A royal tour and pelicans in the park: Tuesday’s news in pictures By John Post November 16 2021, 3.12pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world Sunrise at St Mary’s Lighthouse in Whitley Bay off the North East coast. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Following the recent snowfall and drop in temperature, a new ski season has kicked off in northeast China’s Jilin Province. Due to the rising skiing boom around the country in recent years, the ski resorts in Jilin have seized the opportunity to improve the infrastructures and services as the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics approaches. Xinhua/Shutterstock Workers unwind cables before attaching them to the pylons of the upper part of the cable-stayed bridge across the Dnipro River, Zaporizhzhia, southeastern Ukraine. Ukrinform/Shutterstock Prince Charles and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall are welcomed to the palace of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania in Amman, Jordan. Their Royal Highnesses are currently touring the Middle East. Tim Rooke/Shutterstock A migrant caravan, which left Central America for the United States of America, is approaching the state of Veracruz. Some of its members, exhausted, with wounded feet and sick, have turned themselves in to the Mexican immigration authorities to request a humanitarian visa. Cristian Leyva/Pacific Press/Shutterstock Acrobatics in heels, performer LJ Marles during a photo call with circus and cabaret performers from the La Clique cabaret at the Leicester Square Spiegeltent in London. Ian West/PA Wire Palestinian artists paint murals in Gaza City. Several donor countries are scheduled to convene in the Belgium capital Brussels under the auspices of Jordan and Sweden to discuss resuming the financial support to the UN agency and the Palestinian Authority. APAImages/Shutterstock Maquettes of Queen Elizabeth II and Queen Victoria being unpacked in the Royal Albert Hall’s archive store, after the venue commissioned new sculptures of four royals as part of its 150th anniversary celebrations. Andy Paradise/Royal Albert Hall/PA Wire Spectators enjoy watching the pelicans in St James’s Park on an autumnal day, London. Matthew Chattle/Shutterstock The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby (front left) and the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell (front right) listen as the Earl of Wessex (centre) delivers the Queen’s address to the General Synod on her behalf as he represents his mother at the Church of England’s national assembly at Church House in London. Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire A crane hoists a section of a 33-foot tall LEGO Christmas tree made with 364,481 DUPLO and LEGO bricks, at the LEGOLAND Windsor Resort in Berkshire. Steve Parsons/PA Wire More from The Courier England’s young front-row backed to deal with challenge of facing South Africa MOTORING: Grand tour of Scotland in electric Polestar for EVROS rally Knighted AstraZeneca executive says fair share of vaccines a ‘conundrum’ England boss concerned over demands on players after Leah Williamson ruled out