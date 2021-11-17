Legoland goes east and schools take to the streets: Wednesday’s news in pictures By John Post November 17 2021, 4.00pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world A rider exercises their horse at sunrise at Sam Drinkwater’s Granary Stables in Strensham, Worcestershire. David Davies/PA Wire. Prince Charles and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall at Umm Qais, the site of the ancient city of Gadara during their tour of Jordan. Tim Rooke/Shutterstock A museum employee looks at a display case containing the Moscow Kremlin Egg (centre) and the Swan Egg (left) during a photo call for the Victoria and Albert Museum’s forthcoming exhibition ‘Faberge in London: Romance to Revolution’. Jonathan Brady/PA Wire Deep Narayan Nayak, a school teacher in a small tribal village of West Bengal who has turned mud walls into blackboards and converted the street into open air classrooms and taught children. All educational schools were shut down after strict COVID-19 restrictions imposed across the country from March last year. West Bengal, India. Sukhomoy Sen/Pacific Press/Shutterstock The situation with refugees on the Belarusian-Polish border continues. Belarusian border guards attempt to control the crowd whilst distributing food to the refugees, Belarusian-Polish border. Kommersant Photo Agency/Shutterstock A journalist takes photo of a miniature model of the Legoland Shanghai Resort in east China’s Shanghai during the beginning of its construction, which is due to be finished in 2024 covering 318,000 square metres. Xinhua/Shutterstock. The changing of seasons has a special place in Japanese culture and like the cherry blossom viewing in spring, the so-called “Kouyo” (leaves changing colours in autumn) is very popular among the Japanese, Gaien Nishi-Dori Avenue, Tokyo. Stanislav Kogiku/SOPA Images/Shutterstock Ballet dancers wearing face masks perform onstage during a rehearsal for the resumption of theatre shows at the Cultural Centre of the Philippines (CCP) in Pasay City, the Philippines. The CCP is preparing to reopen their live theatre acts featuring dancers and choreographers who lost their jobs during the pandemic to support the country’s dance industry. Xinhua/Shutterstock A farmer plucks marigold flowers in a field on the outskirts of Jammu, the winter capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir. Marigold flowers are widely used as decorations of garland and for Hindu religious rituals. Xinhua/Shutterstock Nine British soldiers who served and died in battle of Passchendaele during the First World War are laid to rest more than a century after their deaths with full military honours at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission’s (CWGC) Tyne Cot Cemetery near Ypres in Belgium. The service takes place three years after the remains of the eight Northumberland Fusiliers were discovered in De Reutel in Belgium, during civil engineering works, while those of a ninth unknown serviceman were found separately. Their bodies, like those of so many of their comrades who died on the battlefields of the First World War, had been missing for a century. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire A royal tour and pelicans in the park: Tuesday’s news in pictures