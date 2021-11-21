Museum of the Moon: Sunday’s news in pictures By John Post November 21 2021, 3.12pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world V0lcanic materials and white smoke spewing from Mount Merapi as seen from Tunggul Arum village in Sleman district, Yogyakarta, Indonesia. Xinhua/Shutterstock Pope Francis during holy mass, ”Our Lord Jesus Christ, king of the universe” on occasion of the XXXVI world youth day, Saint Peter’s Basilica, Vatican. Fabio Frustaci/ANSA via ZUMA Press/Shutterstock A man colouring peanuts that is consumed and on high demand during the winter season to sell in the markets at a factory in Kathmandu, Nepal. Skanda Gautam/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Andrew Marr leaves the BBC studios after presenting his Sunday show. He has recently announced that he is leaving the BBC after 16 years on his show, The Andrew Marr Show. Shutterstock Runners and riders during the Remembering A True Gentleman, Howard Bradshaw Handicap at Uttoxeter Racecourse, Staffordshire. Mike Egerton/PA Wire. The annual Association of Jewish Ex-Servicemen and Women parade at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, London. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the first wreath laying by Jewish Veterans at The Cenotaph. AJEX honours and remembers the thousands of Jewish men and women who fought for freedom since World War I. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire British Mark Cavendish pictured in action during the last day of the Zesdaagse Vlaanderen-Gent six-day indoor cycling race at the indoor cycling arena ‘t Kuipke, in Gent. This year’s edition takes place from November 16th until November 21st. Shutterstock Ireland’s Ronan Kelleher (right) evades being tackled as he runs with the ball during the Autumn International match at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. Brian Lawless/PA Wire. Luke Jerram’s ‘Museum of the Moon’ at Bath Abbey of the latest art installation. Measuring seven metres in diameter, Luke Jerram’s Moon features 120dpi detailed NASA imagery of the lunar surface. At an approximate scale of 1:500,000, each centimetre of the internally-lit spherical sculpture represents 5km of the moon’s surface. From 20 November to 24 December, visitors will be able to experience the Museum of the Moon every day during Abbey opening hours. Ben Birchall/PA Wire A winter robin rests on a cold day in the countryside, Oxfordshire. Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock Jings! It’s Christmas: Saturday’s news in pictures More from The Courier 3 talking points as ten-man Dundee United claim explosive North East derby win over Aberdeen Tam Courts hails ‘phenomenal’ Dundee United fans in Aberdeen win as he offers Jeando Fuchs injury update Fife town that went global with ‘wonky’ Christmas lights is back with more festive crackers Jings! It’s Christmas: Saturday’s news in pictures