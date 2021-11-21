Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Museum of the Moon: Sunday’s news in pictures

By John Post
November 21 2021, 3.12pm

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world

V0lcanic materials and white smoke spewing from Mount Merapi as seen from Tunggul Arum village in Sleman district, Yogyakarta, Indonesia. Xinhua/Shutterstock
Pope Francis during holy mass, ”Our Lord Jesus Christ, king of the universe” on occasion of the XXXVI world youth day, Saint Peter’s Basilica, Vatican. Fabio Frustaci/ANSA via ZUMA Press/Shutterstock
A man colouring peanuts that is consumed and on high demand during the winter season to sell in the markets at a factory in Kathmandu, Nepal. Skanda Gautam/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Andrew Marr leaves the BBC studios after presenting his Sunday show. He has recently announced that he is leaving the BBC after 16 years on his show, The Andrew Marr Show. Shutterstock
Runners and riders during the Remembering A True Gentleman, Howard Bradshaw Handicap at Uttoxeter Racecourse, Staffordshire. Mike Egerton/PA Wire.
The annual Association of Jewish Ex-Servicemen and Women parade at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, London. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the first wreath laying by Jewish Veterans at The Cenotaph. AJEX honours and remembers the thousands of Jewish men and women who fought for freedom since World War I. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
British Mark Cavendish pictured in action during the last day of the Zesdaagse Vlaanderen-Gent six-day indoor cycling race at the indoor cycling arena ‘t Kuipke, in Gent. This year’s edition takes place from November 16th until November 21st. Shutterstock
Ireland’s Ronan Kelleher (right) evades being tackled as he runs with the ball during the Autumn International match at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. Brian Lawless/PA Wire.
Luke Jerram’s ‘Museum of the Moon’ at Bath Abbey of the latest art installation. Measuring seven metres in diameter, Luke Jerram’s Moon features 120dpi detailed NASA imagery of the lunar surface. At an approximate scale of 1:500,000, each centimetre of the internally-lit spherical sculpture represents 5km of the moon’s surface. From 20 November to 24 December, visitors will be able to experience the Museum of the Moon every day during Abbey opening hours. Ben Birchall/PA Wire
A winter robin rests on a cold day in the countryside, Oxfordshire. Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock

 

 

