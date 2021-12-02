The model town is shrinking: Thursday’s news in pictures By Louise Gowans December 2 2021, 4.00pm A new 1/100th scale replica of the White Hart pub which has been created for the new 'model of a model', is held in front of the existing 1/10th scale model at Wimborne Model Town in Dorset. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world. A view of the ‘Palm House Grand Finale’, which includes festive projections falling on a giant screen of water in the lake during Christmas at Kew at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew, London. John Walton/PA Wire Royal Collection Trust staff members put up the Christmas decorations at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. David Cheskin/PA Wire They are shrinking the model town! A volunteer works on a 1/100th scale replica of a building which has been created for the new ‘model of a model’ within Wimborne Model Town in Dorset to celebrate the charity attraction’s 70th anniversary season in 2022. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire A new 1/100th scale replica of the White Hart pub which has been created for the new ‘model of a model’, is held in front of the existing 1/10th scale model at Wimborne Model Town in Dorset. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree stands lit, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in New York. The 79-foot tall Norway spruce is covered with more than 50,000 multi-colored, energy-efficient LED lights. Diane Bondareff/AP Images for Tishman Speyer Icicles are seen on tree branches, at Drung region of Tangmarg, about 50 kilometers from Srinagar city. A cold wave further tightened its grip in Jammu and Kashmir with most places in the state recording sub-zero temperatures. Sajad Hameed/Pacific Press/Shutterstock The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the ‘Faberge in London: Romance to Revolution’ exhibition at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. Jeremy Selwyn/Evening Standard/PA Wire Performers from the Moulin Rouge company during a photocall for the West End production of Mouline Rouge! The Musical, based on the Academy Award-winning Baz Luhrmann film of the same name, at The Piccadilly Theatre, central London. Ian West/PA Wire Northern lights and a champagne bar: Wednesday’s news in pictures