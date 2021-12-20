Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Ben restored and turkeys go to sale: Monday’s news in pictures

By Jamie Ross
December 20 2021, 3.35pm
Construction workers remove the scaffolding from the restored west dial of the clock on Elizabeth Tower, known as Big Ben, at the Palace of Westminster. Picture by PA.

Our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today.

Auction employees display poultry to buyers and sellers attending the Christmas Poultry Sale at York Auction Centre. Picture by PA.
Supporters of Chile’s President elect Gabriel Boric celebrate his victory in the presidential run-off election, in Santiago, Chile. Picture by AP.
Great Britain’s Niall Treacy during a training session at Nottingham Ice Arena, Nottingham. Picture by PA.
Cars pass by a toppled electrical post due to Typhoon Rai in Surigao city, Surigao del Norte, southern Philippines as power supplies remain down. Picture by AP.
United States President Joe Biden walks to the Oval Office from Marine One on the South Lawn as he returns to the White House after spending the weekend in Delaware. Picture by Shutterstock.
Palestinians from the Afana family sit inside their dwelling during stormy weather along the Mediterranean at Shati refugee camp. Picture by Shutterstock.
A Palestinian artisan uses a carving tool at his workshop where he makes statues and objects from olive wood as prepare for Christmas season, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. Picture by Shutterstock.
People walk past Christmas decorations at a shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand. Picture by Shutterstock.
Kashmiri artisans makes Kangri; A traditional fire-pot at their home in Tral area of Pulwama District, Indian Administered Kashmir. Kangri is a traditional fire pot which keeps people warm during harsh winter months when temperature dips are as low as minus 20. Picture by Shutterstock.