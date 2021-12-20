Ben restored and turkeys go to sale: Monday’s news in pictures By Jamie Ross December 20 2021, 3.35pm Construction workers remove the scaffolding from the restored west dial of the clock on Elizabeth Tower, known as Big Ben, at the Palace of Westminster. Picture by PA. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today. Auction employees display poultry to buyers and sellers attending the Christmas Poultry Sale at York Auction Centre. Picture by PA. Supporters of Chile’s President elect Gabriel Boric celebrate his victory in the presidential run-off election, in Santiago, Chile. Picture by AP. Great Britain’s Niall Treacy during a training session at Nottingham Ice Arena, Nottingham. Picture by PA. Cars pass by a toppled electrical post due to Typhoon Rai in Surigao city, Surigao del Norte, southern Philippines as power supplies remain down. Picture by AP. United States President Joe Biden walks to the Oval Office from Marine One on the South Lawn as he returns to the White House after spending the weekend in Delaware. Picture by Shutterstock. Palestinians from the Afana family sit inside their dwelling during stormy weather along the Mediterranean at Shati refugee camp. Picture by Shutterstock. A Palestinian artisan uses a carving tool at his workshop where he makes statues and objects from olive wood as prepare for Christmas season, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. Picture by Shutterstock. People walk past Christmas decorations at a shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand. Picture by Shutterstock. Kashmiri artisans makes Kangri; A traditional fire-pot at their home in Tral area of Pulwama District, Indian Administered Kashmir. Kangri is a traditional fire pot which keeps people warm during harsh winter months when temperature dips are as low as minus 20. Picture by Shutterstock.