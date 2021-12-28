Gallery: A look back at the lighthearted moments of 2021

Falls, fun and amazing animals kept us in good spirits this year.

While 2021 may not have been the best year on record for many of us, there was always something to smile about in the news as these off-beat moments were captured by photographers.

Be that taking a dip in sub-zero temperatures in Scotland, or politicians getting a bit more than they bargained for at their latest photo-op.

These are some of the best images from the past year that either gave us a chuckle or brought a smile to our face.