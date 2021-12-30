Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

In memoriam: Notable figures who passed away in 2021

By John Post
December 30 2021, 6.00am

A captain, a pop star, and a talk show legend were amongst the notable figures we lost in 2021.

However, perhaps the passing of one man on this list caused a longer pause, that of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died peacefully in April at the age of 99.

Prince Philip, although controversial at times, was a steadfast public figure who was known to most in this country and indeed the rest of the world.

As husband to the Queen, Prince Philip supported Elizabeth II through her duties as sovereign since her coronation in 1952, making him the longest-serving royal consort in history.

Larry King – U.S. radio and television broadcaster – 87 years AP Photo/CNN, Rose M. Prouser
Mary Wilson – Motown singer and founding member of ‘The Supremes’ – 76 years Carlos Osorio/AP/Shutterstock
Johnny Briggs MBE – Actor and ‘Coronation Street’ stalwart – 85 years Shutterstock
Christopher Plummer – Oscar winning actor and ‘The Sound of Music’ star – 91 years Amy Sussman/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Murray Walker – Motorsport commentator and journalist – 97 years Shutterstock
Captain Sir Tom Moore – British Army officer and NHS fundraiser – 100 years James Shaw/Shutterstock
Trevor Peacock – Actor, screenwriter, and star of ‘The Vicar of Dibley’ – 89 years Nick Potts/PA Wire
Helen McCrory – Stage and film actress, and star of ‘Peaky Blinders’ – 52 years Shutterstock
Nikki Grahame – Reality television and Big Brother star – 38 years Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinbugh – Husband to Queen Elizabeth II – 99 years Shutterstock
Michael Collins – Apollo 11 astronaut – 90 years Press Association/PA Archive/PA Images
Les McKeown – Singer and ‘Bay City Rollers’ member – 65 years Andre Csillag/Shutterstock
Olympia Dukakis – Oscar winning film, stage, and television actress – 89 years MGM/Kobal/Shutterstock
Andy Fordham – ‘The Viking’, professional darts player – 59 years Stuart Atkins/Shutterstock
Charlie Watts – Musician and drummer of ‘The Rolling Stones’ – 80 years Chris Tuite/imageSPACE/Shutterstock
Sean Lock – Comedian, actor, and television panellist  – 58 years Adrian Sherratt Photography Ltd/Shutterstock
Una Stubbs – British television and stage actress – 84 years Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock
Sarah Harding – ‘Girls Aloud’ singer and ‘St Trinian’s’ actress – 39 years Brian J Ritchie/Shutterstock
Willie Garson – Sex and the City actor – 57 years Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
John Challis – Actor and co-star of ‘Only Fools and Horses’ – 79 years James McCauley/Shutterstock
Sir David Amess – Conservative MP for Southend West – 69 years Mark Thomas/Shutterstock
Walter Smith – Scottish football player, coach, and manager – 73 years Shutterstock
Lionel Blair – Dancer, entertainer and television presenter – 92 years John Dee/Shutterstock
Stephen Sondheim – West Side Story composer and lyricist – 91 years David Hartley/Shutterstock
Anne Rice – Gothic horror novelist and writer – 80 years Picture Perfect/Shutterstock
Bell Hooks –  Professor, author, feminist, and social activist – 69 years Holler Home/The Orchard/Kobal/Shutterstock
Carlos Marin – Singer and one quarter of music group Il Divo – 53 years Joe Pepler/Shutterstock
Lord Richard Rogers – Millennium Dome architect – 88 years Fernando Llano/AP/Shutterstock

