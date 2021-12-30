In memoriam: Notable figures who passed away in 2021

An error occurred. Please try again.

A captain, a pop star, and a talk show legend were amongst the notable figures we lost in 2021.

However, perhaps the passing of one man on this list caused a longer pause, that of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died peacefully in April at the age of 99.

Prince Philip, although controversial at times, was a steadfast public figure who was known to most in this country and indeed the rest of the world.

As husband to the Queen, Prince Philip supported Elizabeth II through her duties as sovereign since her coronation in 1952, making him the longest-serving royal consort in history.