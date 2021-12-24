Snow Pandas, Elephants and Festive Horses: Friday’s News in Pictures By Claire Clifton Coles December 24 2021, 4.33pm Snow sculptors work on the main snow sculpture at the 34th Harbin Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Exposition in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Xinhua/Shutterstock [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you all the breaking news in pictures from around the world on Friday the 24th of December. Pakistani members of Bright Future Society and IMRF wearing costumes of Santa Claus boating at river Ravi and distributing sweets among children ahead of Christmas celebrations in Lahore. Punjab, Pakistan. Rana Sajid Hussain/Pacific Press/Shutterstock Palestinian scout band members parade through Manger Square at the Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus Christ, during Christmas celebrations, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed Members of the winter swimming club “Pirrlliepausen” go into Lake Senftenberg, which is four degrees for their traditional Christmas swim, in Seftenberg, Germany. Bernd W’stneck/dpa via AP Students receive gifts from an elephant during the visit of five elephants in Santa Claus costumes with giant face masks delivering hand sanitizers and promoting a “get vaccinated” message at Jirasartwitthaya school in Ayutthaya, Thailand. Chaiwat Subprasom/SOPA Images/Shutterstock A vendor sells balloons on a decorated street on Christmas Eve in Kolkata, India, Friday. AP Photo/Bikas Das Horse riders with tinsel and Christmas hats on a country road in Somerset on Christmas Eve. Ben Birchall/PA Wire Families enjoy their evening at a shopping mall Christmas installation event in Hong Kong. Miguel Candela/SOPA Images/Shutterstock Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close